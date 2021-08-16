News and Trends

Walmart Taking a Big Step Toward Cryptocurrency

The retail giant announced that it is hiring a "digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead."
1 min read

Walmart is hiring for a new position, according to its careers website: A digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead. 

The Digital Currency/Cryptocurrency lead will develop the brand’s digital currency strategy and product roadmap, drive the vision for the product, and maintain a leadership role while identifying technological and consumer trends. 

Prospective candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree, over a decade of experience in product or program management, technology commercialization or technology and experience in cryptocurrency.

Some of the country’s biggest companies have gotten into cryptocurrency in recent months. At the end of July, Amazon listed an open job for a digital currency and blockchain product lead, causing bitcoin to skyrocket. AMC announced last Monday that American movie-goers will soon be able to use bitcoin to pay for tickets and concessions.  

