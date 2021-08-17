News and Trends

Man Finds Out His Voice Is Being Used for a Message Over KFC Intercom: 'I'm Sick of Hearing You'

Former KFC employee Ryan Evans created a viral reenactment of the pull-up-window message he'd recorded for an Australian location 14 years ago.
News Writer
3 min read

When you pull up to a fast-food drive-thru window, it’s not uncommon to have an awkward interaction with the the employee on the other side of the intercom. Usually, one of you is either speaking too loudly or not loud enough. But as it turns out, some locations of popular chains use automated messages to get their opening lines across. And according to Australian former KFC employee Ryan Evans, some of those automated messages haven’t been updated in nearly a decade and a half. He should know, since one still uses his voice.

Evans took to TikTok while visiting the drive-thru window of the Greensborough, Melbourne location of KFC where he last worked in 2007. As he pulls up, a computer-generated narrator sets the scene by teasing, “When you haven’t worked at this KFC for 14 years and your voice is still on the speaker box."

And in an act of viral self-ventriloquy, Evans then mouths along precisely with the anicent recording of hown voice announcing, “Welcome to KFC Greensborough. When you are ready to place an order, please drive forward to the first window.” 

@tyrannocoreus

pretty sure @kfc.au owe me a zinger box or two

The surreal, hilarious video has now garnered more than 2.9 million likes and elicited an enthusiastic response from users across the app. Some were familiar with Evans and his voice.

“Sorry bro I always drive past it because I’m sick of hearing you,” one user joked.

“Dude!! I remember getting free chicken from you at close,” another recalled.

Evans’ caption tagged the official KFC Australia account, joking that the company owed him “a zinger box or two” after many in the comments suggested that the fast-food chain pay him royalties.

“I legit laugh at this every time I go to KFC,” one user said.

At least Evan will go down as a legend at his local KFC — that’s probably more than most of us can say about our legacies.

KFC belongs to parent company Yum! Brands (YUM), which also operates fast-food chains Pizza Hut and Taco. Yum! Brands' market valuation was up over 43.84% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.

