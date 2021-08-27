Can't Stop Working? Turn That Energy Into Long-Term Productivity.

August 27, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have a tendency to need to be productive. Even when all the i's are dotted and t's are crossed, you still can't relax unless you're working on a project. If you want to use your free time to invest in big picture things like learning a new language or churning through your book list, check out The Ultimate Productivity Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone. It's available now for just $159 with code ROSETTA20 and $10 in store credit.

This three-part bundle is designed for industrious people who just need to keep doing. Headlined by Rosetta Stone, this bundle can give you practically endless opportunities to learn something new.

For entrepreneurs, learning another language can be an incredible asset. Whether you're doing international business or want to test your products in new markets, it helps to know the language. Rosetta Stone has been trusted for more than two decades by top organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, and has earned PC Mag's Editors' Choice Award for Best Language Learning Software for five consecutive years. That's because it really works.

With its award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech recognition, TruAccent™, Rosetta Stone helps you develop your command of up to 24 different languages faster than you would through in-person classes. You'll learn basic conversational skills like ordering and shopping, move onto intermediate skills like sharing opinions, and eventually use the advanced speech engine to go through complete conversations and compare your accent to native speakers.

But if Rosetta Stone isn't enough, you'll also get lifetime access to 12min's Premium Micro Book Library, an innovative service that gives you access to hundreds of micro books in text and narrative form designed to be consumed in just 12 minutes. Plus, you'll also get PC Mag's Top VPN, VPN Unlimited.

Sold separately, these deals would cost more than $800. You can get them today, however, for just $159 with code ROSETTA20 in The Ultimate Productivity Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone. Plus, with this limited-time deal, you'll earn a $10 store credit within 14 days of your purchase if you spend at least $50 in-store, as long as your total exceeds $50 after any returns.

Prices are subject to change.