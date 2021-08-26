These Are The Top 10 UK Hedge Funds In 2021

August 26, 2021 4 min read

The Hedge Fund industry continues to impress in 2021. The industry posted its best first-half performance since 1999, according to Hedge Fund Research. Hedge Fund Research’s main Fund Weighted Composite Index gained 10% in the first six months of 2021. Moreover, the hedge fund performance has been robust globally, including in the UK. In the UK, the majority of the hedge funds are based in London and the top 50 hedge fund companies account for more than $430 billion in assets under management. Let’s take a look at the top 10 UK hedge funds in 2021.

Top 10 UK Hedge Funds In 2021

We have used the assets under management (AUM) data (from hedgelists.com) to rank the top 10 UK hedge funds in 2021. Following are the top 10 UK hedge funds in 2021:

BlueCrest Capital Management ($9 billion)

Founded in 2000, it is an asset management firm that focuses on fixed income macro trading. In March last year, the company reduced the size of its relative-value trading book. It is headquartered in London and also has offices in Jersey, Boston, Toronto, São Paulo, Geneva, New York, Singapore, Connecticut, and Hong Kong. BlueCrest Capital was founded by British billionaire Michael Platt and American businessman William Reeves.

Investcorp ($14 billion)

Founded in 1982, it is a global investment manager that specializes in alternative investments across absolute return strategies, private equity, GP stakes, credit, infrastructure and real estate. To ensure its interests are aligned with that of its clients, Investcorp invests a significant part of its capital in the products that it offers to its clients. Investcorp has a presence in 12 countries across four regions, including the US, Europe, GCC and Asia.

LMR Partners ($15 billion)

Founded in 2009, it is a global alternative investment manager that invests using multiple asset classes and strategies, to offer its clients a diverse collection of high Sharpe ratio solutions. LMR Partners is headquartered in London and also has offices in Hong Kong, New York and Zurich. The top five holdings of LMR Partners are SPY, DEBT-SEA (1%), DEBT-SEA (2.375%), ITPOF and DIA.

Aviva Investors ($16 billion)

Founded in 2008, it is a global asset manager that claims to have a “broad and deep expertise” across all major asset classes. Aviva Investors is part of the Aviva Group, which is UK’s largest insurance company. Its investment philosophy is based on the power of integration.

Marshall Wace ($18 billion)

Founded in 1997, it is a global asset manager that offers a range of long-only, bespoke and alternative investment solutions to investors. Marshall Wace is headquartered in London and also has offices in New York and Hong Kong. The objective of the company is to provide its investors with persistent, risk-adjusted return. In 2011, the EuroHedge Awards named Marshall Wace as the Management Firm of the Year.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners ($21 billion)

Founded in 2007, it is a regulated alternative investment manager that focuses on a global multi-strategy approach. Arrowgrass has grown out of the market leading convertible bond franchise at Deutsche Bank, which was established in 1998. It is a European focused alternative asset manager that is headquartered in London. Arrowgrass has over 100 employees and has an office in New York as well.

Lansdowne Partners ($31 billion)

Founded in 1998, it is a leading investment management firm. Lansdowne Partners manages assets for a diversified institutional client base, including some of the world’s biggest and most sophisticated investors. Last year, the company decided to restructure its flagship Developed Markets Fund to focus on long-only investments. At the time, investors reportedly got an option to either redeem their money or redeploy their funds in the existing fund or a new fund.

Brevan Howard Asset Management ($58 billion)

Founded in 2002, it is an alternative investment management platform that specializes in global macro. Brevan Howard Asset Management manages assets for institutional investors globally, including public pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and corporate. It is headquartered in London and also has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Geneva, Edinburgh, Jersey and New York.

Man Group ($64 billion)

Founded in 1783, it is a global active investment management firm. Man Group has expertise in a wide range of liquid investment styles, including global macro and multi-manager, managed futures, emerging markets, equity, credit and more. It offers asset management and investment management services to financial professionals, private investors and institutions. The company is headquartered in London and has 15 international offices.

Capula Investment Management LLP ($105 billion)

Founded in 2005, it is a global fixed income specialist firm that focuses on developing innovative investment strategies having low correlation to the fixed income and the traditional equity market. Capula Investment Management is located in London and has affiliated entities in Hong Kong; Greenwich, Conn.; Jersey and Tokyo. It was founded by Yan Huo and Masao Asai.