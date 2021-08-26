Top Stock Reports for Broadcom, BlackRock & HCA Healthcare

August 26, 2021 4 min read

Thursday, August 26, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major , including Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ), BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ), and HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+47.3% vs. +46.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that its expanding product portfolio, multiple target markets, accretive acquisitions and strong cash flow bode well in the long term.

Acceleration in 5G deployment, production ramp up and increase in radio frequency (RF) content are other major positives. An upbeat guidance for third quarter of fiscal 2021 on the back of a strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Weak enterprise demand, however, is likely to affect server storage business. Increasing competition along with high debt levels remains a concern too.

BlackRock shares have gained +32% over the last six months against the Zacks Investment Management industry’s gain of +23.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that BlackRock is well poised to capitalize on opportunistic acquisitions and steadily improving AUM balance.

The company’s initiatives to restructure the equity business is expected to keep supporting revenues, and expand its global reach. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable and are likely to enhance shareholder value. Elevated operating expenses on the back of high administration costs have been weighing on the bottom line though.

Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained +53.6% in the year to date period against the Zacks Hospital industry’s gain of +42.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that multiple buyouts have helped the company increase its patient volumes, thereby enabling network expansion and the addition of hospitals to its portfolio.

Various cost curbing measures and steady deployment of capital are likely to aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Escalating operating expenses, however, have been weighing on the margins. A leveraged balance sheet and pandemic-related woes have also been bothering the company.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( FCX ) and Equity Residential ( EQR ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

