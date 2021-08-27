Elon Musk Makes Fun of Bezos on Twitter, Purposely Spells His Name Wrong

August 27, 2021 3 min read

Will these two ever give it a rest? Not until one makes it to the moon, apparently.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were back at it again on Twitter after Musk cheekily responded to an article about Amazon’s plea to the FCC to stop Musk’s space-exploration company, SpaceX, from developing a second-generation Starlink satellite-internet system.

“Another front in a growing rivalry,” Space Reporter at The Washington Post Christian Davenport wrote alongside a link to the article.

Of course, Musk couldn’t keep quiet in response, even going so far as to spell Bezos' name wrong, which was almost undeniably done on purpose.

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

“Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX,” Musk chirped.

“Entitlement, again. They're just seeking to stop a competitor's innovation,” one user wrote in response. “Time to break up Amazon.”

“Not a rivalry. More like an attack from one onto another. This course of action consumes lots of energy,” another pointed out. “It openly advertises that Bezos is hostile. How can he expect to attract partnerships and top talent with adversarial tactics?”

Bezos’ complaint to the FCC claims that SpaceX’s Starlink expansion plan is too “broad and speculative,” with SpaceX seeking FCC clearance for two configurations that would compromise around 30,000 satellites.

“SpaceX’s novel approach of applying for two mutually exclusive configurations is at odds with both the Commission’s rules and public policy and we urge the Commission to dismiss this amendment,” the protest letter states.

Musk’s tweet was also a nod to the fact that Bezos and his space-exploration company, Blue Origin, have continually gone after SpaceX and its contract with NASA to be the sole space-exploration company to send humans to the moon — even going so far as to sue NASA, which led to NASA’s suspension of its contract with SpaceX.

Currently, Bezos is the only of the two billionaires to have successfully traveled to space and back.

