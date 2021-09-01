Your Digital Growth Plan

This Cordless Vacuum Can Make Your Office and Home Sparkle

Keep your office space clean.
Image credit: ORFELD

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Even before the pandemic, cleanliness was of paramount importance to any office. After all, your employees don't want to work in a dirty, cluttered space, and potential clients don't want to attend meetings in a dusty office. A clean office goes a long way in making a good impression and as your business transitions to a new normal, cleanliness is not something you should sacrifice. It's also not a bad route for those looking to drum up new business

As such, you need a high-quality vacuum like the ORFELD EV679 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum. Normally $139.99, you can get it for $132.99 when you use promo code ORFELD5 at checkout.

This ingenious vacuum cleaner is designed with two speed modes to meet both light and heavy cleans, just depending on your needs. Powered by a 2,200mAh battery, it can run for up to 50 hours on a single charge while offering 120W of suction through its dual brushless motor. That's twice the runtime of similar vacuums.

More importantly, the self-standing design allows you to start and stop cleaning whenever you want. It's easy to maneuver thanks to swivel steering and a low-profile head so you can work underneath the couch or tables, or stand the vacuum up to move something out of the way and then vacuum underneath it. Corners and other hard-to-reach places are no problem at all.

Plus, because of the whisper quiet operation and the T10 seal filtration system, your employees will love it too. It won't bother them while they're working and it will trap 99 percent of microscopic fine dust inside the vacuum, helping those with allergies cope, the company says. Once you're done vacuuming, you can empty the dustbin with one finger into a trash can with ease.

The ORFELD works on all types of surfaces, part of the reason why it has earned 4.1 stars on Amazon. Upgrade your office cleaning regimen with the ORFELD EV679 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum. Normally $139.99, you can get it for $132.99 when you use promo code ORFELD5 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

