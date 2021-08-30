Jake Paul Reportedly Earned Sky-High Amount for Fight: 'When You Get 10% Closer to Becoming a Billionaire'

August 30, 2021 3 min read

If there’s anything that today’s internet influencers know how to do and do well, its monetizing off of every opportunity.

One great example is controversial YouTuber Jake Paul, whose net worth is currently around $30 million, according to sources.

Paul’s latest endeavor, a foray into the world of professional boxing with an impressive 4-0 record, has helped boost these numbers, especially after Sunday’s big victory against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul, who won the fight by split decision after an exciting 8 rounds, reportedly took home $1 million of the $1.5 million purse, pre SportingFree.

Related: Mayweather, Paul Reportedly Took Home an Unfathomable Amount of Money After Exhibition Fight

Both Woodley and Paul will bring in a hefty lump of cash from PPV shares, which is expected to bring Paul another $1 million, giving him a grand total of around $2 million in earnings for the fight.

Woodley, by the same calculations, was set to take in $1 million on combination of the $500,000 from the initial purse and another $500,000 from PPV shares.

“When you get 10% closer to becoming a billionaire,” Paul posted to his Instagram stories in a post-fight selfie video. Whether Paul meant that his net worth has now reached $100 million or whether he believes $1 million is 10% of a billion was unclear.

Jake Paul via Instagram Stories

Paul’s victory over MMA fighter Ben Askren this past spring earned Paul just shy of $700,000 according to reports.

The purse nor the final PPV share revenue have been officially confirmed.

However, the 24-year-old will not be taking home 100% of his earnings due to a self-declared pledge to take a cut and redistribute a portion of his earnings to other fighters, namely Amanda Serrano, Yamileth Mercado, Ivan Baranchyk, Tommy Fury and even Woodley himself.

Paul says he did so to ensure that the fighters would have career-high purse payouts.

"Everyone on the card is getting the biggest pay-day that they've ever had as a fighter and that's just part of my movement,” he told Mirror Fighting. “These fighters deserve more and I want everyone to be excited and I want everyone to know that we as fighters should take care of each other."

Paul’s older brother has also taken his chances in the ring this year, making headlines when he took on undefeated five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition fight which ended with no official result.

Paul reportedly took home around $20 million for the July fight.

Related: Jake Paul Was Living in a 'Fantasy World' as an Influencer in LA