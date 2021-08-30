Holy Cow! Head-Scratching Video Shows Cow Waiting in McDonald's Drive-Thru

August 30, 2021 2 min read

Pulling up to any fast-food drive-thru is always a gamble — you never know what you’re going to end up behind in line, from disgruntled and slow-moving customers to full-blown pop-up rock band performances.

The latest on the list of things we never expected to see in a drive-thru line? A living, breathing cow.

Facebook user Jessica R. Nelson posted a video to the platform of a McDonald’s (MCD) drive-thru in Marshfield, Wisconsin in which she zooms in on a car several vehicles in front of her to show that there is, in fact, an entire cow just hanging out in the backseat.

“A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin,” she jokingly captioned the video.

Its since garnered over 250,000 views and 344 comments.

“I love it, made my day,” said Lucia Haupt. “Only in Wisconsin.”

Nelson later took to the comment section to clear up who exactly was in the video and what was going on.

“I now know [the driver’s] name is Bernie Tritz. He doesn’t have Facebook,” she explained to another user who asked about the driver and situation. “There were 3 calves total in the backseat but this one needed to look out the window, There’s also a female in the passenger seat and she’s commented on one of the many posts out there so far.”

That female passenger turned out to be Nevaeh Berg, whose father, Josh Berg, cheekily commented on the post saying “That's my daughter... Went viral with a cow!!!!”

The cow seems to fit comfortably in the average-sized four-door sedan.

“Supposedly there were 3 calves in the back seat,” claimed Kathy Henseler. “Guess they wanted French fries.”

Let’s just hope no burgers were ordered during this drive-thru adventure.

McDonald’s was currently up 11% as of Monday afternoon.

