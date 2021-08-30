News and Trends

Holy Cow! Head-Scratching Video Shows Cow Waiting in McDonald's Drive-Thru

A video of a cow in line for a Wisconsin McDonald's is going viral.
Next Article
Holy Cow! Head-Scratching Video Shows Cow Waiting in McDonald's Drive-Thru
Image credit: Jessica R. Nelson via Facebook
Jessica R. Nelson via Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Pulling up to any fast-food drive-thru is always a gamble — you never know what you’re going to end up behind in line, from disgruntled and slow-moving customers to full-blown pop-up rock band performances.

The latest on the list of things we never expected to see in a drive-thru line? A living, breathing cow.

Facebook user Jessica R. Nelson posted a video to the platform of a McDonald’s (MCD) drive-thru in Marshfield, Wisconsin in which she zooms in on a car several vehicles in front of her to show that there is, in fact, an entire cow just hanging out in the backseat.

“A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin,” she jokingly captioned the video.

Related: Man Finds Out His Voice Is Being Used for a Message Over KFC Intercom

Its since garnered over 250,000 views and 344 comments.

“I love it, made my day,” said Lucia Haupt. “Only in Wisconsin.”

Nelson later took to the comment section to clear up who exactly was in the video and what was going on.

“I now know [the driver’s] name is Bernie Tritz. He doesn’t have Facebook,” she explained to another user who asked about the driver and situation. “There were 3 calves total in the backseat but this one needed to look out the window, There’s also a female in the passenger seat and she’s commented on one of the many posts out there so far.”

Related: 'How is This Possible': $29 Custom Starbucks Drink Has Baristas in Frenzy

That female passenger turned out to be Nevaeh Berg, whose father, Josh Berg, cheekily commented on the post saying “That's my daughter... Went viral with a cow!!!!”

The cow seems to fit comfortably in the average-sized four-door sedan.

“Supposedly there were 3 calves in the back seat,” claimed Kathy Henseler. “Guess they wanted French fries.”

Let’s just hope no burgers were ordered during this drive-thru adventure.

McDonald’s was currently up 11% as of Monday afternoon.

Related: 'Criminal' Photo of $28 Beer on Menu at Airport Sparks Outrage

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee