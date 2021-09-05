Computers

Transferring Computers Is Easier with This Bundle

Get a complete PC Transfer Kit for your business for just $25.
Transferring Computers Is Easier with This Bundle
Image credit: Laplink

Relocating your business is never easy. Relocating all of your remote employees to a new office after more than a year away? That's a major pain. Between setting up the new office with the furniture and office supplies you need, hiring a cleaning and grocery service, and organizing a time to get everybody in, it's a significant juggling act. And that's before we've even mentioned the technology.

Moving corporate computers to a new workplace could be the easiest part of your move, however, if you're using the PC Transfer Kit Bundle feat. PCmover Professional, DiskImage, & SafeErase. Valued at $129, it's on sale for just $24.99. 

This 3-part bundle is headlined by PCmover Professional, the only software recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers to handle all your computer migration needs. If your business uses PCs, PCmove Professional provides you a slew of advanced migration options to reduce the time it takes to deploy PCs and significantly lowers the cost of PC refresh projects. With this service, you can automatically transfer everything desired from one PC to another, allowing employees to move what they need from their personal computers to their professional ones, or from older ones to newer ones with ease.

In addition, you'll also get DiskImage, giving you extra security by protecting each PC with a perfect copy of all applications, files, and settings. Should a PC become damaged, you can quickly and easily restore it and recover damaged or lost files due to corrupted systems, viruses, hackers, or other malware.

Finally, you'll also get the exact opposite service with SafeErase. SafeErase lets you protect yourself and data by giving you an ultra secure, extremely fast way to permanently delete sensitive information beyond recovery. It utilizes a series of government recommended deletion methods to completely wipe personal data so that it's unrecoverable. 

Between these three tools, you'll have everything you need for a fast and secure PC transition. Sold separately, they'd cost $129 but you can get them together in the PC Transfer Kit Bundle feat. PCmover Professional, DiskImage, & SafeErase for just $24.99.

