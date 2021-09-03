News and Trends

Mark Cuban May Have to Pay the State of Texas Millions If He Doesn't Play the National Anthem at Home Games

The Star Spangled Banner Protection Act went into effect on September 1.
Image credit: Michael Reaves | Getty Images

All rise for the National Anthem — or pay reparations to the state?

Looks like this could be the case for billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban if he continues to refuse to play the ode to America at home games.

Over 600 new laws went into effect in Texas on Wednesday, one was dubbed the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act.

The new law prohibits “a governmental entity from entering into a financial agreement with a professional sports team unless the team agrees to play the national anthem at the start of home games.”

Oddly specific, no?

Senate Bill 4 was prioritized by Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick following Cuban’s decision to stop playing the anthem at home games back in February.

Patrick has not been quiet about his distaste for Cuban and his policy, calling it a "slap in the face to every American & an embarrassment to Texas.”

Under the new law, Cuban and the Mavericks could face paying back millions of dollars in government funds from the state of Texas.

“The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them,” Cuban said earlier this year of his decision to stop playing the anthem.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Mark Cuban for a comment.

