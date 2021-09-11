A Good Programming Education Starts with Java

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The world is digital and to make it in the workforce or as an entrepreneur, you need to have some technical education. Today, Java is the second most popular programming language in the world because it's so useful for app development, web development, and beyond.

Joan Gamell/Unsplash

If you have a genius app idea or want to build a website for your business, you need to know Java and the Learn Java Programming: From Beginner to Advanced Bundle can help. Valued at $359, it's on sale now for just $39.99.

This eight-course bundle comprises nearly 100 hours of training from Simpliv, one of the top online learning platforms on the web. Here, you'll learn the core concepts of Java including variables, data types, operators, control statements, arrays, packages, debugging, and more. You'll get up to speed on Object-Oriented Programming concepts and their applications, and learn how to write professional Java code using industry best practices.

Then, through practical courses, you'll create your first hello world program and begin to explore the differences between Java SE and Java EE. You'll understand the Java virtual machine, Java runtime environment, and Java development kit and learn how to build a GUI application from scratch with the help of Java Swing.

Then, you'll delve into even more specific projects. You'll learn how to program using JShell, how to use the Spring Framework to develop apps, how to train your own prediction models using Java for machine learning, and much more. There's even a course dedicated to preparing you to nail a coding interview on the first attempt.

For a limited time, you can get the Learn Java Programming: From Beginner to Advanced Bundle for just $39.99. That's well worth the price of entering the future.

Prices are subject to change.