The Step-by-Step Guide to Creating and Publishing Quality Content

If you're one of the several internet marketers or businesses looking for an answer to creating high-quality that will draw readers and earn you top rankings in the search engines, you have reached the right place. By understanding how to create good content, you can improve your click-through rates (CTR) and be able to attract visitors from keywords you are most likely to use in your campaigns.

Let me share few vital strategies that I've learned as the head of Write Right.

So, how do I create high-quality content?

One of the biggest myths related to content is that when you use an abundance of keywords, your content is considered high-quality. But that isn't necessarily true.

High-quality content is when you write to the tune of your business to let your readers understand your business properly. This content shouldn’t be plagiarized or grammatically incorrect; these are some of the basic characteristics of high-quality content. Content writers, if they are really creative, make a career out of this.

Let’s go over the process you need to undergo to create meaningful, informative and engaging content.

Research the topic with appropriate intent

Create a shortlist of the different topics that you are interested in writing about and start researching the most searched keywords related to those topics. You should also research the most popular content on each topic to see how people approach it.

Indulge in a keyword-centric approach

The right phrases or keywords are searched for frequently by internet users who will be the most interested in your product or service. One way to determine what keywords or niches people are searching for are to visit sites like Google Trends. This tool will show you the hottest keywords being searched for, and researching these keywords is one of the best methods for creating searchable content for your website.

Brainstorm your content ideas

Once you've figured out the right keywords, the next step is to find a topic or niche in which you will write your articles. One of the keys to writing high-quality content is keeping the content relevant to the topic. Online marketing experts recommend that if you want to create high-quality content, then you must research the target audience to make sure there is a big enough market for your topic and that you will be able to successfully reach your target audience. Once you have your content brainstormed, you will want to conduct some basic keyword research to see what the top searches on the topic are.

Create a thoughtful title

A title is extremely important for search engine optimization. When people perform searches online, they type in a topic/keyword/phrase into the search bar. If you don't think of a compelling title for your content, you won't get many clicks. Keep in mind that your titles and meta descriptions have to be unique to your content so that search engines will get to index them and give your site higher rankings.

Opt for proper content formatting

To optimize your content for search engines and give it a great first-page appearance, you should use proper formatting for readability. Your content has to look easy to read and structured. Use subheadings for paragraphs and use proper indentation for headings.

Choose proper design

Designing the layout and overall look of your page is one of the most important steps to learn when it comes to publishing content online. This is because it will give your readers an idea as to what the content is about. When designing your page, consider using different background colors, bold fonts and larger text. All of these things will help visitors have an idea of what your page is about.

Publish your content properly

Once you have your content brainstormed, you're ready to begin the actual publishing process. The publishing process will involve creating links to your pages from all the places where your content will be found online. For example, if you do publish a blog post on your site, other people can read your content through blog posts, news sites and social media sites. There are different ways to distribute your content throughout the internet. You will want to take advantage of those various distribution services and choose the one that best suits your content needs and budget.

Optimize your content

This is the final step in creating and publishing quality content online. The optimization part of this process involves making sure that you maximize the visibility of your content by using proper SEO techniques.

