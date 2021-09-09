3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Don’t Need Much Charging

The transition to electric vehicles may take longer than breathlessly imagined at the end of 2020, but it is occurring. The Biden administration still is shooting for an aggressive target. Specifically by 2030, the administration wants 50% of the vehicles sold in the United States to be either battery-electric, fuel-cell electric, or plug-in hybrid.

If that occurs it would dramatically transform the landscape of an industry that has been the focus of climate activists for decades. However, before that happens there are many dominoes that must fall into place. And in this article, we’ll not only look at a couple of EV manufacturers, we’ll also look at a company that will be critical to building out the infrastructure to support widespread use of electric vehicles.

For the purpose of this article, I’m not including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). First because it seems too easy. And second, because many investors regard Tesla as a technology company more than a pure-play in the EV sector. I’m also not including Chinese companies like Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). Both are dynamic companies that have shown attractive stock price growth. However, even though they are on the “right side” of the Chinese government’s regulatory actions, I’ll leave those alone for the time being.

Here are three stocks that look to have staying power no matter how long EV adoption takes. And they are stocks that are highly regarded by analysts and have attractive price targets.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) - One of the iconic names in the U.S. auto industry is going all in on electric vehicles. By 2035, GM is saying it “aspires to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles.” And that makes it one of the names to watch in the EV sector.

The company is already manufacturing several electric passenger vehicles and is partnering with Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to manufacture its Badger fully electric pickup truck.

But one reason that I put GM over other names is that it’s in the process of launching its own EV charging service. The Ultium Charge 360 will give GM another potential revenue stream in this growing sector. And could give customers a reason beyond price to choose the company’s vehicles.

Plus, with a P/E ratio of around 5, the stock is not unreasonably valued. And analysts give the stock a price target of $69.50 which would be a 42% upside from its current level.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) - While it may take a little longer for electric passenger vehicles to be widely adopted, the future is now for the electric truck and utility vehicle sector. And that’s why I’m looking at Arrival. The London-based company recently received an order from United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to deliver 10,000 electric vans through 2024. That will bring annual revenue measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

The company uses a patented, composite material that should allow it to achieve near price parity with comparable fossil-fuel vehicles. And it should increase the battery life of the vehicles which currently is expected to be about 100 miles. But keep in mind, these vehicles aren’t doing long-haul deliveries so range anxiety isn’t the same concern at is is with Class 8 vehicles or passenger cars.

And second the company is using a network of microfactories to build its vehicles which should allow the company to more easily customize its vehicles to meet the needs of different customers.

Analysts give ARVL stock a $25 price target which is an increase of 105.93% from its current level.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) - For electric vehicles to be widely adopted, the nation’s EV charging infrastructure has to be expanded. And that’s the reason you should be looking at ChargePoint. Like its competitor Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), ChargePoint will be integral to making EV charging stations as ubiquitous as gas stations are today.

However, in a growing and still speculative sector size matters. And ChargePoint is the dominant player with over 118,000 active charging stations and 5,000 customers that have contracted ChargePoint to bring charging stations to their businesses, resorts, and residences.

The $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan that recently passed through Congress includes funding for more EV charging stations. And while there will undoubtedly be other companies that benefit from this funding, ChargePoint will get its fair share.

Analysts give CHPT stock a $33.20 price target which is a 52% increase from its current price.