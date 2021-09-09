Wendy's Goes Really Low to Snag College Football Fans

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

College football is back and Wendy’s is ready to help fans score big with a Super Bowl-sized breakfast deal.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

The fast-food chain announced that in order to get fans ready for the long days of tailgating and cheering on their favorite teams, it will be offering its breakfast Croissant Sandwiches for a record-low price of $1.99.

Customers will get to choose between Sausage, Egg and Swiss and Bacon, Egg and Swiss varieties.

The chain is partnering up with NFL legend and known Wendy’s Superman Reggie Bush in order to get the message out to fans everywhere.

"Wendy's breakfast is a guaranteed win for fans looking for a better breakfast," Chief Marketing Officer of The Wendy's Company Carl Loredo said. "Kickoff your game day mornings with the best breakfast in the game and catch the $1.99 Croissant Sandwiches offer before it's gone."

The offer will last through October. Wendy’s stops serving breakfast at 10:30 am.

The chain recently announced its dedication towards catering to the uptick in pick-up and drive-thru orders amid the pandemic by changing the formula of its famous French fries in an effort to create a product that will be better suited to retain heat and crispiness.

"What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor," Wendy’s president Kurt Kane told CNN Business at the time. "We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

Wendy’s was up 4.44% year over year as of late Thursday afternoon.