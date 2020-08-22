Where do tacos al pastor come from?

Editor's note: In the series "Negocios Icónicos" from the hand of our sister site México Desconocido every week we will review the history of products, companies and brands that have made history.

Depositphotos.com

By Stefany Cisneros

Over time, tacos al pastor have become an identity and basic part of our gastronomy. However, did you know that its origin goes back to a very distant place? Learn about the surprising history of these delicacies!

The origin of tacos al pastor

There are different versions about the origin of this dish. However, the most accepted is the one that indicates that the recipe comes from the East. The perpetrators are said to have been two men of Turkish origin: Iskender Efendi and his grandfather .

These probably fled the violence and wars that broke out during the 19th century and culminated in the fall of the Ottoman Turkish Empire. For this reason, like thousands of other people, they undertook a long journey from the East to different parts of the world. Some went to Colombia, Germany and, of course, Mexico — among them Iskender and his grandfather.

In fact, at the end of the mentioned century, approximately 1000 Turks arrived in our country, although many decided to migrate to the United States. However, Iskender Efendi and his grandfather settled in Puebla and started a business of " shawarmas ", a peculiar dish of Israeli origin and adopted by Arabs (this was made with Arab bread and roast meat served in pita).

Time passed and the dish became a sensation, but it also suffered inevitable and fortunate modifications. Among them we have that the original meat (which was lamb) was replaced by pork. Meanwhile, the Arabic bread was swapped for our delicious corn tortilla and finally some spices were added.

Photo: Citlalli Hernández via Mexico Unknown

On the other hand, and according to historian Jeffrey Pitcher , in the 30s there were already several shawarma restaurants in Mexico and during the 60s, the children of the migrants themselves began to transform this dish to create the delicious tacos al pastor that now They identify us so much and that even this year they were recognized as the best dish in the world.

So, as a good Mexican who already knows where these delicacies come from, tell us, can you imagine a world without tacos al pastor?