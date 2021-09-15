Learning Advanced Math Can Help Your Business Scale

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you like it or not, math will almost always come into business. Whether it's financial math to figure out how your company is going to fare in the coming quarter, tax math, cost-benefit analysis, or any of countless other applications, you need some math skills to succeed in business. But just because you didn't exactly excel in high school algebra doesn't mean you can't still learn the most valuable math you need to succeed in business today.

The Ultimate Learn to Master Mathematics Bundle can give you a great step up in the right direction. Valued at $1,800, it's on sale now for just $29.99.

This nine-course bundle is taught by Ahmed Mahdy (4.3/5 instructor rating), an electrical power engineer and founder of the YouTube educational engineering channel, Khadija Academy. In 2018, he was named in the top 10 percent of most engaging instructors by Udemy. As you might imagine, Mahdy uses a lot of math in engineering, and in these courses, he makes it easier to understand complex mathematical topics.

You'll start out by learning the basic algebraic terms and expressions, before advancing to solve algebraic equations by finding the unknown variable in any given expression. Then, you'll explore rational and irrational numbers and learn how to find solution sets of the square roots and cubic roots of rational numbers. That may all sound familiar, but later you'll delve into complex and imaginary numbers, start discussing math for data science, and delve into creating code for Python engineering animations to bring math and data to life. There's even a course dedicated to discrete mathematics.

You may not become Einstein, but you will develop a comprehensive mathematics education that will help you for years to come. Start today when you enroll in The Ultimate Learn to Master Mathematics Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

