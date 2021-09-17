Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
United Airlines Customers Experience Outages

A representative for the airline company acknowledged the "technical system issues" and that they'd impacted operations.

United Airlines Customers Experience Outages United Airlines faced a systemwide outage on Friday that affected its boarding process and resulted in a ground stop for flights in the United States and Canada. 

In a statement obtained by Fox Business, a representative for the airline company acknowledged the “technical system issues” and that they’d impacted operations, but said they had “since been resolved.” The company, they said, is “working diligently to get customers to their destinations.” 

United Airlines also used its verified company Twitter account to respond directly to individuals who tweeted that they were experiencing issues like being unable to check bags. 

“We apologize for any frustration this has caused,” said one response tweet. “Our teams are aware that passengers are currently experiencing these issues are working to resolve them as quickly as they can.”

The ground stop was lifted after 45 minutes early Friday morning. 

It’s been a fraught year for airlines as they grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which significantly impacted the travel and airline industries in 2020. Last month, United sent out a reminder to its employees that duct-taping unruly passengers should be avoided.

Earlier this month, the company revised its employee vaccination policy, telling staff that those who were granted exemption from mandatory vaccines on religious grounds would be put on temporary unpaid leave beginning in October. 

