Jeff Bezos, Boris Johnson Meet During UNGA

The two men met Monday at the UK diplomatic residence.

While the United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York this week, heavy hitters from around the world are meeting, and that includes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. 

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The two men met Monday at the UK diplomatic residence and, per a Downing Street representative’s statement to Yahoo News UK, Johnson “raised the issue of taxation, and hoped progress could be in implementing the G7 agreement on tax.”

That G7 agreement on taxes is one that seeks to set up a minimum corporate tax rate in wealthy countries so massive companies -- like Amazon -- aren’t shopping around for the best tax rates. 

The spokesperson went on, “The prime minister welcomed the Bezos Earth Fund’s commitment, announced tonight, to give $1 billion to protect forests and remove carbon from the air. The prime minister and Mr Bezos agreed to work together to see what more could be done in the run up to and at COP26.”

Though the British press has been reporting for days that Johnson had committed to taking a hardline stance on taxes with Bezos, the prime minister also said he would “be congratulating him on his massive forestry initiative.”

