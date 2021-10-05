Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

What's Your 'Wouldn't Go Back' Moment?

Leaving NYC for Colorado Taught Me That Working Less Doesn't Mean Less Success.

By
This story appears in the October 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I believe we experience change in four phases: panic, adaptation, new normal, and “wouldn’t go back.”

Nigel Parry

The first three are about being forced to make changes we wouldn’t have previously considered. That last phase is when we realize how valuable these changes were. We start to say, “I wouldn’t want to go back to the way it was before.”

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Editor's Note

ent-o Insider

I Stopped Saying This Word, and It Changed Everything

Jason Feifer

Jason Feifer

Editor's Note

Go Where You Don't 'Belong'

Jason Feifer

Jason Feifer

ent-o Insider

Nobody Likes a Success Story

Jason Feifer

Jason Feifer

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Charging

Charge Your Apple Watch Anywhere with This Portable Charger

Entrepreneur Store
Marketing Strategies

Branding Is More Than an Accessory: It's the Foundation of Any Business

Jessica Wong

Jessica Wong

Retirement

Voluntary savings: What you need to know to improve your pension

Principal Financial Group
Read More