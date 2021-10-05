What's Your 'Wouldn't Go Back' Moment?
Leaving NYC for Colorado Taught Me That Working Less Doesn't Mean Less Success.
I believe we experience change in four phases: panic, adaptation, new normal, and “wouldn’t go back.”
The first three are about being forced to make changes we wouldn’t have previously considered. That last phase is when we realize how valuable these changes were. We start to say, “I wouldn’t want to go back to the way it was before.”
