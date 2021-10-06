We Asked 6 Entrepreneurs: 'What Expenses Have You Realized Your Company Is Better Off Without?'
Do you really need that upgraded Zoom subscription?
1. Build business before buzz.
“It’s enticing to spend on sexy things like PR and events. But while awareness is great — and needed — you want to make sure you have the distribution set up to fully take advantage of the awareness. Early on, we spent on those things to build buzz, but we didn’t have enough retail distribution to support it. We jumped the gun a bit when we should have waited to make sure our full ecosystem was in place.” — Jennifer Ross, cofounder, Swoon
