How to Launch a Lucrative Copywriting Side Hustle

The side hustle has officially gone mainstream. More than a third of Americans had a side hustle at the start of the year and 21 percent more planned to start one in 2021. With so many profitable side hustle ideas out there, it's no surprise that people are finding ways to make extra money.

Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

One of the most lucrative side hustles, however, isn't some revolutionary idea. It's good old fashioned copywriting. Freelance copywriters make an average of $55,000 per year. That's pretty good for a full-time salary, and outstanding for a side hustle. Want to turn your writing skills into a profitable side hustle? Check out The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $2,786).

This 14-course bundle is rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, and it offers more than 30 hours of training on copywriting, proofreading, productivity strategies, and much more. You'll learn how to write with style, focus, and clarity; how to hook your reader and share ideas accurately; how to write emails, articles, and proposals in just minutes; and learn how to churn through complicated ideas quickly so you can maximize your work output. Additionally, you'll explore the 7 best ways to get paid for your writing and get an introduction to working as a freelancer or ghostwriter.

From there, you'll gain the skills necessary to thrive in the freelance world. You'll discover areas where you can get paid for your creative writing, learn self-promotion tactics that all freelancers need to succeed, and understand how to build a portfolio that will get you hired. From improving your writing skills to discovering how to drum up more business, this comprehensive bundle has you covered.

Launch your lucrative side hustle today. Right now, you can get The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

