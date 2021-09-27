William Shatner to Go to Space

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Star Trek star William Shatner is headed to outer space -- for real this time -- according to a report from TMZ. At 90 years old, he’ll be the oldest person to go into orbit.

Gabe Ginsberg | Getty Images

Per TMZ, the legendary actor will hitch a ride on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin vehicle, the New Shepard capsule. The mission is slated for October and will last about 15 minutes. It will even be filmed for a documentary, according to TMZ.

He won’t be the first civilian to enter space. Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched four people into orbit earlier this month in a mission designed to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Bezos’ July Blue Origin flight already set the record for the oldest person to fly into space, which will be broken again. The New Shepard is is a combination space capsule and reusable rocket, which the company has long planned to us take astronauts and civilian crew members on commercial trips into space.

Shatner will help Blue Origin live up to that goal, but as of this time, it’s unclear whether he’ll don his Captain Kirk uniform to do it.