Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

William Shatner to Go to Space

At 90 years old, he'll be the oldest person to go into orbit.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Star Trek star William Shatner is headed to outer space -- for real this time -- according to a report from TMZ. At 90 years old, he’ll be the oldest person to go into orbit.

Gabe Ginsberg | Getty Images

Per TMZ, the legendary actor will hitch a ride on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin vehicle, the New Shepard capsule. The mission is slated for October and will last about 15 minutes. It will even be filmed for a documentary, according to TMZ.

He won’t be the first civilian to enter space. Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched four people into orbit earlier this month in a mission designed to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

Bezos’ July Blue Origin flight already set the record for the oldest person to fly into space, which will be broken again. The New Shepard is is a combination space capsule and reusable rocket, which the company has long planned to us take astronauts and civilian crew members on commercial trips into space.

Shatner will help Blue Origin live up to that goal, but as of this time, it’s unclear whether he’ll don his Captain Kirk uniform to do it. 

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

Facebook Halts Creation of 'Instagram Kids'

Entrepreneur Staff
Costco

Supply Crunch Drives Costco to Reintroduce Buying Limits on Items Like Toilet Paper

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Expects Chip Shortage to Be Short-Lived as Production Capacity Expands

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Smart Money Podcast: 5 Financial Tasks for Fall, and Kid Debit Cards

Liz Weston

Prepare to Succeed

How Tim Cadogan Used His Past Experience to Lead GoFundMe Through the Pandemic

Jason Nazar

Jason Nazar

entrepreneur stories

The story behind the venture that conquered five sharks from Shark Tank México

María Arcia

María Arcia

Read More