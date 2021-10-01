Learn Why Blockchain Is One of Today's Fastest Growing Technologies

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're well beyond the days when the blockchain was just a cool new fad. The blockchain is now powering everything from cryptocurrency (of course) to app stores, logistics, security, and much more. It's truly here to stay.

That's a good thing for savvy entrepreneurs. The applications of the blockchain are so diverse that there's a use for everyone. So why not get to understand it better? You can with The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle.

This three-course bundle from ITU Online aims to get you on certification track for 2 of the blockchain's top titles: Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) and Certified Blockchain Developer (CBDH). ITU Online has delivered online IT training content to more than 650,000 students, 200 companies, and 50 public entities since 2012. They've won many industry awards, including Best in Biz and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

At the start of the courses, you'll learn about enterprise blockchain applications. You'll learn the basics of the technology, understand where the demand is coming from, compare different enterprise blockchains, and explore blockchains as a service (BaaS) like IBM, AWS, and Azure.

From there, you'll delve into the specific certification courses. In the CBSA course, you'll learn the components, terminology, and ledgers of the blockchain, discovering why it's revolutionizing how businesses and governments create efficiency. You'll also understand some of the use cases for blockchain and get the resources you need to start building your own.

Finally, in the CBDH course, you'll plan and prepare production-ready applications for the Hyperledger blockchain. You'll write, test, and deploy secure chain code and understand how to use Hyperledger Composer to rapidly build Hyperledger applications.

