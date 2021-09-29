Macy's Doesn't Want Amazon Advertising on Its Billboard

There is a billboard on top of Macy’s flagship store in Manhattan’s Herald Square -- and the department store does not want Amazon to advertise on it.

Macy’s filed a lawsuit in an effort to get the Kaufman Organization to stop a potential deal with Amazon that would see an advertisement for the e-commerce giant atop the iconic store.

“The damages to Macy’s customer goodwill, image, reputation and brand should a prominent online retailer (especially Amazon) advertise on the billboard are impossible to calculate,” said the suit, according to CNBC.

Per CNBC, Macy’s used that billboard to advertise its own business for over 50 years, but the lease expired in August. By that point, the suit says, Kaufman was already in talks with Amazon.

A representative for Amazon did not immediately return Entrepreneur’s request for comment on the legal battle.

A representative for Macy’s told CNBC, “Macy’s continues to have rights relating to advertisements at that location. We expect to realize the benefits of these rights and have asked the court to protect them. As the matter is in litigation, the company will not have any further comment.”

According to Macy’s, its original lease included a provision that stopped other retailers from advertising on the billboard.