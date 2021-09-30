Everyone Stay Calm: The McRib is Returning to McDonald's Menus

If there's one thing McDonald's excels at, it's curating social media hype around limited-run menu items that become instant classics, like the Rick and Morty-inspired Szechuan Sauce or the beloved retired Snack Wraps (RIP).

David Paul Morris | Getty Images

But perhaps no menu item has caused as big of a craze as the retired and infamous McRib, a sandwich consisting of one barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty on a warm bun, topped with dill pickles and onions.

And to the surprise and delight of the thousands of fans of the saucy selection, McDonald's announced that the McRib will be making a comeback on November 1 in honor of the sandwich's 40th anniversary.

The McDonald's twitter account first teased the news on Thursday morning.

nobody:



me: i think it’s time to bring the McRib back 11.1 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 30, 2021

“I think it’s time to bring the McRib back 11.1,” the tweet read.

Related: Server Fired for Allegedly Pouring Sweet and Sour Sauce Over Customer's Dessert

Fans on social media went expectedly wild, praising the fast-food chain and raising the hype.

MCRIB BACK IN 1 MONTH LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Cozy Pumpkin Carrot (@Pickuptruckdude) September 30, 2021

Me: excited to continue this healthy and sustainable diet



Also me when the McRib comes back: pic.twitter.com/APcgILqpPb — Patricio Chile (@patjchile) September 30, 2021

Bring the McRib back permanently or nothing https://t.co/DRRhm7DbfC — Leslie Micek (@lesmicek) September 29, 2021

Others joked about how the Covid-19 pandemic has lasted so long that this is the second time since it began that the McRib will reappear on McDonalds' menu, referencing the sandwich's last run, which began in December 2020.

You know the pandemic has lasted way too long when you can count multiple McRib releases. https://t.co/4HqPl23hOr — GamesOntheMind (@GamesOntheMind) September 30, 2021

Damn, this pandemic has lasted two seasons of the McRib. — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) September 30, 2021

The pandemic has lasted so long that the McRib is returning for a second season. — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) September 30, 2021

The cult-favorite McRib has made several appearances, disappearances and reappearances since it first hit the McDonald's menu in the U.S. in 1981 in Kansas City.

Related: McDonald's Will Begin Offering Childcare and Higher Wages: Report

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” Mike Bullington, senior archives manager at McDonald’s, said in a statement. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

The McRib will only be back for a limited time, though the chain did not disclose exactly how long that will be.

McDonald's did not immediately return Entrepreneur's request for comment.

The fast-food chain was up around 24.53% year over year as of Thursday morning.