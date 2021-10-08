Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Solve Your Cloud Storage Needs with 10TB From Degoo

Get simple, reliable, secure cloud storage.

Entrepreneurs deal with a lot of data on a day-to-day basis. From personal files to documents and information pertaining to your business, it can be difficult to stay organized. Of course, organization is crucial for every entrepreneur. While we can't help you get your desk under control, managing your digital life is easier with Degoo. Grab The Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan + $20 Store Credit on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $3,600). 

Erik Mclean/Unsplash

Degoo is a cloud storage solution that helps you keep all of your videos, software, photos, and other files safely stored, organized, and retrievable whenever you need them. Everything is protected by 256-bit AES encryption and automatically backed up, so you'll never have to worry about losing files. More importantly, it gives you a ton of space to work with.

With a lifetime subscription to Degoo, you'll get an enormous 10TB of backup space that will allow you to manage and share files with ease. That's more than the basic plans of Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. Not only will you be able to free up precious space on your devices, but you'll also have the power to transfer, send, and protect files better than ever. 

With Degoo, you can send files easily to friends or coworkers via email or link and retrieve large files in just a few minutes. You can also replicate your backup as you perform it for extra peace of mind and perform backups to all of your devices so your data is always safe no matter where it is stored. It's the one solution that could solve all of your business's storage needs at once.

Upgrade your cloud storage solution at a discount. Right now, you can get a lifetime 10TB premium subscription to Degoo for just $99.99. Plus, when you buy through this link, you'll also earn a $20 store credit.

