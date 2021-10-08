Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Walmart Charters Cargo Ships Amid Supply Crisis

The supply chain issues have been exacerbated by logjammed ports, COVID-19 and U.S.-China trade relations, as well as extreme weather. 

By

Walmart has begun charting cargo ships amid an ongoing supply crisis in an effort to prepare for the busy holiday retail season. 

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Joe Metzger, U.S. executive vice president of supply-chain operations for the company, told Fox Business this week, "Chartering vessels is just one example of investments we've made to move products as quickly as possible.”

The supply chain issues have been exacerbated by logjammed ports, COVID-19 and U.S.-China trade relations, as well as extreme weather. 

Walmart isn’t alone. According to Fox Business, Target, Home Depot, Costco and Dollar Tree have also been chartering ships to take on pandemic-related slowness. 

As this goes on, more than 60 container ships are stuck outside of Los Angeles and Long Beach terminals, reported Fox Business. The top U.S. port complex rarely had more than one ship waiting before the pandemic. The 60 ships contain everything from clothing to furniture and electronics -- and it’s worth billions of dollars. 

Burt Flickinger, managing director at Strategic Resource Group, told that outlet that 20% to 25% of the goods stuck on ships will probably not be on shelves by Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 26. 

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

Michael Jordan's Rookie Sneakers Expected to Sell for Record Price at Auction

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

News and Trends

Climate Change Denial Content Will No Longer Profit From Ads on Youtube

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Hospitality

Leisure Sector Jobs Recovered Faster in Highly Vaccinated States: Fitch

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Future of Entrepreneurship

Hate How Companies Use Your Data? This App Gives Users Back Their Control.

StackCommerce

StackCommerce

Stocks

3 Software Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Gain More Than 75%

Priyanka Mandal

News and Trends

Michael Jordan's Rookie Sneakers Expected to Sell for Record Price at Auction

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More