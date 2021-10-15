Learn Today's Most Popular Programming Language

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Python is the world's most popular programming language and there's a decent chance you've never even heard of it. That's because Python isn't quite a glamour language like JavaScript or C. It's a workhorse. Used in everything from websites to machine learning algorithms, Python has a huge array of applications and it's one of the most accessible languages for non-technical types to learn.

Alex Chumak/Unsplash

For entrepreneurs looking for ways to thrive in the digital space, learning Python is a great idea. The Python Programming & Git Certification Bundle is the perfect place to start. It's on sale for just $28.99 (reg. $1,800).

This nine-course bundle comes to you from Gears (4.3/5 rating). Coding Gears has been teaching IT subjects for more than 20 years and helped thousands of students reach their coding goals. In these courses, they'll take you on a beginner-friendly journey through Python.

At the start, you'll familiarize yourself with Python programming concepts and datatypes, work with CSV files, and start to create and work with Python Virtual Environments. From there, you'll step into Object-Oriented Programming, getting caught up on fundamental concepts like variables, conditional/loop statements, and more. You'll understand class and object attributes and improve your efficiency by understanding written code. Eventually, you'll progress to advanced Python concepts and create real-time applications using those advanced concepts. Additionally, there's a significant focus on Git, teaching you how to use this valuable library for your personal projects, store your code in the cloud using GitHub, and much more. By the end of these courses, you'll be ready to start building your own apps and other projects from scratch.

Take your skill set to the next level by learning today's most popular programming language. Right now, The Python Programming & Git Certification Bundle is on sale for just $28.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.