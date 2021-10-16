Learn Everything You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows 11 Before Launch

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is constantly changing. It's a good thing, since newer operating systems and devices help keep us secure and able to work as efficiently as we would like. But it still feels like there's a learning curve all the time with so many updates and upgrades. You don't have time to mess around with new settings and features, you just want to know how to use the technology you have to the best of its capabilities.

Johny vino/Unsplash

If you're planning on adopting Windows 11 into your workflow and you're not eager to learn a completely new operating system through trial and error, check out The Ultimate Windows 11 Training Video Course. It's on sale for just $14.99 (reg. $199).

It's been six years since Windows released Windows 10, so you know Windows 11 is going to come with some changes. says the new operating system is a modern, fresh, clean reimagining of Windows with an emphasis on simplicity and user experience. But you know there's going to be a learning curve before you really feel the benefits of that improved user experience.

This course was designed by the expert team at Windows 11 News and will give you a rock-solid understanding of the new Windows 11 in just 4 hours. You'll get actionable insights and instruction on how to use Windows 11 for your business or personal needs, and discover how to navigate all of the settings you'll need. Plus, you'll explore built-in Windows 11 apps like Microsoft Edge, Netflix, Calendar, Xbox, and more to learn how to get the most out of the new operating system. Before you know it, you'll be fully prepared to jump right into Windows 11 as soon as you make the update.

Get up to speed with the newest operating system from Microsoft. Right now, The Ultimate Windows 11 Training Video Course is on sale for 92 percent off $199 at just $14.99.

