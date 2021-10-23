Learn Accounting From a CFA

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to know a little something about money if they want to succeed. That much is obvious. But what you may not have realized until you started your business is how important accounting skills are. Accountants are extremely expensive and if you can handle the important bookkeeping and accounting duties yourself, you could save your company thousands every year.

Fortunately, you can learn the skills you need online with The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle. It's on sale for just $149 (reg. $1,791).

This nine-course bundle is entirely focused on giving you an introduction to the CFA Level 1 exam. CFA stands for Certified Financial Accountant, a certification that demonstrates that you have the skills to be an accountant for a modern business.

In these courses, James Forjan, Ph.D., CFA (4.1/5 instructor rating) will help you prep for the exam. Forjan has taught college-level business classes in Pennsylvania for the last 25 years. He earned his CFA charter in 2004 and has kept his skills up to date since then.

You'll start by learning the ethical and professional standards all CFAs must uphold. Then, you'll delve into corporate , quantitative methods, financial reporting and analysis, equity investments, portfolio management, and much more. The comprehensive guide will help you learn how to provide accounting services for businesses growing fast, those on a fixed income, and with complicated investment profiles. You'll be able to explain relationships between price, marginal revenue, marginal cost, economic profit, and the elasticity of demand, and much more. Before you know it, you'll be well on your way to becoming a level 1 CFA.

Develop the accounting skills that every entrepreneur should have. Right now, you can get The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for just $149.

