The Latest: Items Belonging to Brian Laundrie Found in Florida Park

A new development in the search for missing fugitive as items that reportedly belonged to the 23-year-old were found in the park where authorities have been searching for him.

Octavio Jones | Stringer | Getty Images

Chris and Roberta Laundrie joined North Port Police and the FBI at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida on Wednesday morning to search for their son after articles were found that belonged to Brian, per the family’s lawyer.

Fox News reported that in a video showing the Laundrie parents meeting with law enforcement, an officer can be heard saying “I think we might have found something.”

The Laundries have maintained since the beginning of their son’s disappearance that they last saw him on September 13 when he said he was going for a walk in Myakkahatchee Creek Park.

Related: Users Notice Unusual Activity on Brian Laundrie's Spotify and Instagram Profiles

Steven Bertolino, lawyer for the Laundrie family, said that a more thorough search of the park area is now being conducted, the park now being closed to the public.

"Some articles belonging to Brian were found," Bertolino said.

It was later reported that the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the park though no further information has been provided.

Related: The Gabby Petito Case: How Social Media Completely Changed the Crime-Solving Landscape

Laundrie is currently the sole person of interest in the case of his deceased ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Petito went missing after the couple went on a cross-country camping and hiking trip and was later found dead in Wyoming.

Laundrie is also wanted on debit card fraud after making unauthorized charges on Petito’s card after her disappearance.

The manhunt for Laundrie per that arrest warrant has been active since September 23.