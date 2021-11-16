This Free Service Makes It Easy to Find the Right Loan for Your Small Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you own or plan to own a small business, you probably already know that, at one point or another, you’re likely going to have to borrow some money. But with so many different loan options, it can be intimidating (not to mention time-consuming) to try to find the right one. This is why Fundera by Nerdwallet can be so useful for any entrepreneur in need of funding.

With all of the different financing options out there, a simple way to compare all of them at one time would be an invaluable timesaver, especially for anyone working overtime to get their business off the ground. So you’ll be pleased to know that Fundera is exactly that, an online one-stop shop where you can compare and apply for dozens of different loans at once.

Here’s how Fundera works. You start by filling out one, just one, simple online application. After you answer a few brief questions, Fundera will automatically determine which lending products your business qualifies for. And since only the best in each lending category are allowed to offer their financing on the Fundera marketplace, you’ll know that you’re only applying for loans that are worth your time and attention.

Expert small business loan advice.

After you complete your Fundera application, it’s time for you to connect to your lending specialist. Fundera’s lending specialists are experts in the field of small business loans. They will work diligently toward finding just the right financial arrangement for your own unique business.

While you focus on other aspects of your business, your Fundera lending specialist will look to find the very best available loan for you. Where other business owners have to shop for their own loans, Fundera automatically matches you with an array of potential funding options, while your lending specialist works on your behalf to get the very best one.

After a short wait, the lending specialist will deliver a list of the best multiple offers -- not potential offers, but actual offers that you have already qualified for. They’ll walk you through the details of each one, help you crunch the numbers, and figure out which is best for your business. With Fundera’s help, you can make an informed decision about which offer you accept with the confidence that it’s practically tailor-made for your own specific business needs.

But receiving a great loan isn’t the end of your relationship with Fundera. Instead, your lending specialist will help you work up a plan to make the best of your new financing, and work towards getting even better terms when the time comes for you to secure more. And of course, Fundera will be there when that happens, to help you through the process all over again.

Fundera is a dream come true for any business owner dreading the prospect of sifting through the myriad loan options out there. And when you sign up for Fundera, you’re making use of an online platform that is on your side. Not only is it free to compare your loan options, but Fundera receives no incentives whatsoever to recommend any particular loans, which means their one and only priority is matching you up with the best option.

To be clear: Fundera makes its money from referral percentages paid by the loan provider once funding is secured, meaning that Fundera’s actual users never pay a cent for the invaluable services they provide. And Fundera’s only job is to give you the best, pressure-free, loan advice.

A variety of small-business loans to meet your specific needs.

It’s easy to refer to Fundera as a loan marketplace, but “loan” doesn’t really capture the breadth of lending products available on the platform. With Fundera, you’re accessing the following lending products with one short and easy online application:

Small Business Administration Loans

Term Loans

Equipment Financing

Invoice Financing

Business Line of Credit

Short-Term Loans

Merchant Cash Advance

Startup Loans

Business Credit Cards

Personal Loans

You can also rest assured that the financing partners working through Fundera to find qualified borrowers are some of the biggest and best in the financial world, including major creditors like American Express, PayPal, and CapitalOne, as well as funding firms like Funding Circle, Fundation, and FundBox. Put simply, when you shop for a lending product on Fundera you are shopping the very best in the field, all in one place.