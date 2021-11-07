See How Learning Python Can Help Make You a Data Expert

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The business world keeps becoming more digital. That's why so many of the best skills for entrepreneurs to learn this year and beyond concern coding, data analysis, and other digital skills. If you want to future-proof your skills and raise your earning potential, you should learn to code. And there's no better place to start than by learning Python.

Alex Chumak/Unsplash

Python is the world's most popular programming language right now, despite being invented all the way back in 1991. That's because it's an extremely powerful, scalable general-purpose language that's relatively easy for even non-technical people to learn. In The Complete 2021 Python Programming Certification Bundle, you'll get your coding journey off to a good start.

This 12-course bundle includes training from leading instructors like Ardit Sulce, Tony Staunton, and Webucator. The beginner-friendly bundle will introduce you to Python by teaching you how it works and why it's good for. You'll learn how to work with and manipulate strings, perform math operations, learn flow control processing, and more as you're getting started.

From there, you'll build 10 real projects with Python, including a name generator, a website URL timed blocker, a web map generator, a portfolio website, and more. As you work, you'll utilize Python with other applications like Flask, Tkinter, Numpy, Folium, and more. You'll explore scraping data, computer vision, sending automated emails, and more of the extensive uses of Python.

From data analysis and image processing to visualization, data mining, and much more, this comprehensive bundle will show you exactly why Python is in such high-demand in the modern marketplace. Kick your coding journey off with The Complete 2021 Python Programming Certification Bundle, on sale for $42.49 when you use promo code SAVE15NOV during our Pre-Black Friday Sale. Don't miss out on this fantastic investment in your future.

Prices are subject to change.