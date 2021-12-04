7 Instagram Reels Ideas to Better Connect With Your Audience

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Launched in August 2020, Instagram Reels has been getting a lot of attention from creators. As a competitor to TikTok, it provides the opportunity to create short and sweet videos that are packed with entertainment and value. As a result, many of those who use this feature have seen more reach and engagement. Those aren’t the only reasons to use Reels though. It’s also amazing for building strong connections.

The key to getting those coveted results is knowing how to use Reels as part of your brand’s overall content strategy. However, it can sometimes be challenging trying to generate ideas for yet another form of content. To help you get started, here are a few Instagram Reels ideas you can try that will help you connect with your audience.

1. Introduce your brand

Because Instagram Reels is a powerful way to get in front of an entirely new audience, it’s smart to create videos that introduce your brand to those people. Let them know who you are and what your brand is all about. Mention your offers and what they can expect from you content-wise so they’ll want to follow your account. Consider this the perfect opportunity to tell your brand story. Since Reels can only be one minute long at this time, you’ll have to keep it short and sweet, but feel free to add extra information in your caption.

Every so often, you may want to create an updated introduction Reel. Not only will it generate more exposure for your brand, but it’s great for re-introducing yourself to existing followers so your brand can be top-of-mind. To make this effective, infuse your Reels with a personality to draw people in and make them fall in love with what you do.

2. Allow team members to introduce themselves too

While you’re introducing the brand as a whole, get your team members in on the action as well. Everyone wants to know the faces behind the logo, and Instagram Reels is perfect for doing quick introductions. Have your team members record a video where they share who they are, what their role is within the brand, and even a few fun facts. It’s the best way to strengthen connections as people get to know your brand and everyone involved.

3. Give a behind-the-scenes look into your day

Everyone's a little curious, right? That’s why we love consuming content that gives us a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of other people. While YouTube vlogs and Instagram Stories are usually the go-to for this type of content, Reels can fit the bill too.

Offer a look into what an average day in your life is like by filming short clips and compiling them into one video. You can focus on daily routines, as well as the types of tasks that are usually on your work to-do list. This is great for building the all-important Know, Like, and Trust Factor because it allows viewers to get to know and like you on a deeper level.

4. Generate interest with a sneak peek

If you’re working on something new, like a product or service, it’s smart to get people excited about it beforehand. Doing so can help drive more sales once it finally launches. While you’re still in the early phases of bringing your project to life, build interest by sharing snippets. If it’s a course, walk them through the curriculum. For services, let them know which pain points it’ll be addressing and the transformation they can expect to receive. They’ll be eager to purchase when the cart opens.

5. Share a quick tip or tutorial

Educational content that speaks to the needs of your target audience is always a win. And the great thing about Instagram Reels is that it allows you to deliver value quickly and easily in under one minute. Consider the biggest pain points your audience struggles with and how you can help them. Share simple tips they can implement that will drive big results.

Alternatively, you can share a tutorial that provides a few steps on how to do something or how to use a product you offer. Just make sure the Reel itself provides all the information the viewer needs. You can share more details on the caption though if needed.

6. Address burning questions

Are you always getting asked the same questions by your followers? Create a Reels series where you answer the questions you’re asked most frequently. It can be something about your brand, tools you rely on in business, or anything else that comes up often. Then, whenever the question comes up again, you can direct them to watch your Reel that addresses it. It’s super easy, plus it can generate more engagement for that particular Reel, which is definitely a win.

7. Highlight client testimonials

And finally, if you want to establish trust, it would be wise to share testimonials from past clients. This is a fantastic way to showcase what you have to offer people who are considering purchasing one of your products or booking a service. When they see the results that others have gotten, they’ll feel more confident in purchasing since they’ll believe those same results are possible for them as well.

For Instagram Reels, choose one particular client that you want to highlight and tell the story of the transformation this client has made after working with you. Be sure to tag their Instagram account as well so viewers can go check them out. Plus, they’ll be more inclined to share it with their audience. This kind of social proof is ideal for driving sales.

These Instagram Reels ideas can work for you no matter what type of business you’re running. Just be sure to have fun and let your personality shine through in the Reels you create.

