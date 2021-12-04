Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

During times of turmoil, there is a greater urge for people to self-reflect and evaluate their life choices. The lockdowns of the pandemic forced people to spend more time at home and prompted them to assess their standard of living. In search of better healthcare, a more robust economy, and a more stable political environment, there is now an increased demand for immigration to the United States. With surging interest in migrating to the U.S., the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, which allows an investor and the investor’s qualifying dependents (i.e., spouse and children under 21 years of age) to obtain the U.S. Green Card with an investment of $500,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the U.S., is becoming increasingly popular. Families around the world choose to partake in the EB-5 program because of the many benefits of immigration to the U.S., including access to better healthcare, quality education, economic stability, and career opportunities.

Related: 5 Pathways for U.S. Immigration

Healthcare

The United States has one of the best healthcare systems in the world with 80% of the best hospitals in the world being located in the U.S. The hospitals in the country are well-funded and have world-leading medical innovation and advancement ensuring that patients receive the best care and treatment. The pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. is among the most successful with leading edge technologies. For instance, two of the Covid-19 vaccines widely used around the world (BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna) were developed by U.S. pharmaceutical companies.

Education

Similar to its healthcare, the United States is home to the top universities in the world, with eight out of the ten top universities being U.S. institutions. The academic institutions of the United States offer high quality education. U.S. universities outperform those of other nations not only because of the higher quality of academic life but also because of the higher standard of living that is offered to students and the encouragement to participate in other activities that will lead to their professional and interpersonal growth. Green Card holders have the chance to access all education systems in the United States and receive free public education for their children. Therefore, while many international students seek to attend U.S. institutions, they would be better off doing so with a Green Card in hand as that will not only increase their chances of admission but also lower the cost of tuition.

Related: Now Is the Time to Press Even Harder for Immigration Reform

Economic Stability

According to the International Monetary Fund, the United States has the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the world, which is a measurement of a country’s monetary market value of all final goods and services. The United States has what is called a super economy, as it has the strongest economy in the world. There are several factors that contribute to the powerful economy of the U.S., such as the political stability of its government, the strong sense of entrepreneurship and encouragement of innovation, and the strength of its currency. The U.S. dollar is among the strongest currencies in the world. In fact, many countries peg their currencies against the U.S. Dollar to stabilize their exchange rate, reduce uncertainty, promote trade, and boost incomes.

Career Opportunities

The labor market in the United States has quickly bounced back from the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of September 2021, the unemployment rate of the U.S. has decreased to 4.8%. The declining unemployment demonstrates the demand for labor in the U.S. market, which translates into increased career opportunities. Generally, job seekers tend to fare better in the U.S. labor market if they are Green Card holders. This is because the hiring company need not concern itself with obtaining a work visa or permit for a U.S. Green Card holder and therefore there is less added cost and time associated with hiring a U.S. Green Card holder.

Related: International Entrepreneurs Now Have an Immigration Pathway to the U.S.

A Path to Citizenship

A life of ample opportunities, a chance to live in a developed country, and easier access to what many refer to as the ‘American Dream’ are some of the reasons people migrate to the United States. One of the easiest and fastest routes to obtaining U.S. residency is by way of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program. The EB-5 program currently remains suspended due to a lack of reauthorization from Congress. Nonetheless, the program will once again be renewed on December 3, 2021, at which time interested families can immediately file their applications in order to obtain the U.S. Green Card and to avail themselves of the many benefits that immigration to the United States offers.