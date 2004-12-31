A Guide to State Chambers of Commerce
Alabama
Business Council of Alabama
2 N. Jackson St.
Montgomery, AL 36104
P.O. Box 76
Montgomery, AL 36101-0076
(800) 665-9647; (334) 834-6000
Fax: (800) 221-8185; (334) 262-7371
www.bcatoday.org
Alaska
Alaska State Chamber of Commerce
217 Second St., #201
Juneau, AK 99801-1298
(907) 586-2323
Fax: (907) 463-5515
www.alaskachamber.com
Arizona
Arizona Chamber of Commerce
1221 E. Osborn Rd., #100
Phoenix, AZ 85014-5500
(602) 248-9172
(800) 498-6973
Fax: (602) 265-1262
www.azchamber.com
Arkansas
Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce
410 S. Cross St.
P.O. Box 3645
Little Rock, AR 72203-3645
(501) 374-9225
Fax: (501) 372-2722
http://www.arkansasstatechamber.com/
California
California Chamber of Commerce
1215 K St., #1400
Sacramento, CA 95814
P.O.Box 1736
Sacramento, CA 95812
(916) 444-6670
Fax: (916) 325-1272
www.calchamber.com
Colorado
Colorado Association of Commerce & Industry
1600 Broadway, #100
Denver, CO 80202-4935
(303) 831-7411
Fax: (303) 860-1439
www.cochamber.com
Connecticut
Connecticut Business & Industry Association
350 Church St.
Hartford, CT 06103-1126
(860) 244-1900
Fax: (860) 278-8562
www.cbia.com
Delaware
Delaware State Chamber of Commerce
1201 N. Orange St., #200
P.O. Box 671
Wilmington, DE 19899-0671
(302) 655-7221
(800) 292-9507
Fax: (302) 654-0691
www.dscc.com
Florida
Florida Chamber of Commerce
136 S. Bronough St.
P.O. Box 11309
Tallahassee, FL 32302-3309
(850) 521-1200
Fax: (850) 521-1219
www.flchamber.com
Georgia
Georgia Chamber of Commerce
235 Peachtree St., NE, #900
Atlanta, GA 30303-1402
(404) 223-2264
Fax: (404) 223-2290
www.gachamber.com
Hawaii
The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii
1132 Bishop St., #402
Honolulu, HI 96813
(808) 545-4300
Fax: (808) 545-4369
www.cochawaii.com
Idaho
Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry
225 N. 9th St., #230
Boise, ID 83702
P.O. Box 389
Boise, ID 83701-0389
(208) 343-1849
Fax: (208) 338-5623
www.iaci.org
Illinois
The Illinois State of Chamber of Commerce
311 S. Wacker Dr., #1500
Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 983-7100
Fax: (312) 983-7101
www.ilchamber.org
Indiana
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
115 W. Washington St., #850 South
Indianapolis, IN 46204
(317) 264-3110
Fax: (317) 264-6855
www.indianachamber.com
Iowa
Cedar Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce
424 1st Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids IA 52401
(319) 398-5317
http://www.iowachamber.net/index.php
Kansas
Kansas Chamber of Commerce & Industry
835 S.W. Topeka Blvd.
Topeka, KS 66612-1671
(785) 357-6321
Fax: (785) 357-4732
www.kansaschamber.org
Kentucky
Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
464 Chenault Rd.
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 695-4700
Fax: (502) 695-6824
www.kychamber.com
Louisiana
Louisiana Association of Business & Industry
3113 Valley Creek Dr.
P.O. Box 80258
Baton Rouge, LA 70898-0258
(225) 928-5388
(888) 816-5224
Fax: (225) 929-6054
www.labi.org
Maine
Maine State Chamber of Commerce
7 University Dr.
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 623-4568
Fax: (207) 622-7723
www.mainechamber.org
Maryland
Maryland Chamber of Commerce
60 West St., #100
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 269-0642
(301) 261-2858
Fax: (410) 269-5247
www.mdchamber.org
Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no state chamber but you can find city and county chambers here .
Michigan
Michigan Chamber of Commerce
600 S. Walnut St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 371-2100
(800) 748-0266
Fax: (517) 371-7224
www.michamber.com
Minnesota
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
400 Robert St. N., #1500
St. Paul, MN 55101
(800) 821-2230
(651) 292-4650
Fax: (651) 292-4656
www.mnchamber.com
Mississippi
Mississippi Economic Council
666 North St., #104
Jackson, MS 39202
P.O. Box 23276
Jackson, MS 39225-3276
(601) 969-0022
(800)748-7626 Fax: (601) 353-0247
www.msmec.com
Missouri
Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry
428 E. Capitol Ave
Jefferson City, MO 65102
P.O. Box 149
Jefferson City, MO 65102-0149
(573) 634-3511
Fax: (573) 634-8855
www.mochamber.org
Montana
Montana Chamber of Commerce
2030 11th Ave., #21
P.O. Box 1730
Helena, MT 59624-1730
(406) 442-2405
Fax: (406) 442-2409
www.montanachamber.com
Nebraska
Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry
1320 Lincoln Mall
P.O. Box 95128
Lincoln, NE 68509-5128
(402) 474-4422
Fax: (402) 474-5681
www.nechamber.com
Nevada
Nevada State Chamber of Commerce
P.O Box 3499
Reno, NV 89505-3499
(775) 686-3030
Fax: (775) 686-3038
http://www.nv.gov/nv_default4.aspx?id=268
New Hampshire
Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire
122 N. Main St.
Concord, NH 03301-4918
(603) 224-5388
Fax: (603) 224-2872
www.nhbia.org
New Jersey
New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce
216 W. State St.
Trenton, NJ 08608-1002
(609) 989-7888
Fax: (609) 695-1690
www.njchamber.com
New Mexico
Association of Commerce & Industry of New Mexico
2201 Buena Vista Dr. SE, #410
Albuquerque, NM 87106
P.O. Box 9706
Albuquerque, NM 87119-9706
(505) 842-0644
Fax: (505) 842-0734
www.aci.nm.org
New York
The Business Council of New York State Inc.
152 Washington Ave.
Albany, NY 12210-2203
(518) 465-7511
(800) 358-1202
Fax: (518) 465-4389
www.bcnys.org
North Carolina
North Carolina Citizens for Business & Industry
225 Hillsborough St., #460
Raleigh, NC 27602
P.O. Box 2508
Raleigh, NC 27602-2508
(919) 836-1400
Fax: (919) 836-1425
www.nccbi.org
North Dakota
Greater North Dakota Association/State Chamber of Commerce
2000 Schafer St.
P.O. Box 2639
Bismarck, ND 58502-2639
(701) 222-0929
(800) 382-1405
Fax: (701) 222-1611
http://www.ndchamber.com/
Ohio
Ohio Chamber of Commerce
230 E. Town St.
P.O. Box 15159
Columbus, OH 43215-0159
(614) 228-4201
(800) 622-1893
Fax: (614) 228-6403
www.ohiochamber.com
Oklahoma
The State Chamber/Oklahoma's Association of Business and Industry
330 NE 10th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73104-3220
(405) 235-3669
Fax: (405) 235-3670
www.okstatechamber.com
Oregon
Associate Oregon Industries
1149 Court St., N.E.
Salem, OR 97301-4030
(503) 588-0050
Fax: (503) 588-0052
www.aoi.org
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry
417 Walnut St.
Harrisburg, PA 17101-1902
(717) 255-3252
Fax: (717) 255-3298
www.pachamber.org
Rhode Island
Rhode Island has no state chamber but you can find city and county chambers here .
South Carolina
South Carolina Chamber of Commerce
1201 Main St., #1810
Columbia, South Carolina 29201-3254
(803) 799-4601
Fax: (803) 779-6043
www.scchamber.net
South Dakota
South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry
108 N. Euclid Ave.
P.O. Box 190
Pierre, SD 57501-0190
(605) 224-6161
Fax: (605) 224-7198
www.sdchamber.biz
Tennessee
Tennessee Association of Business
611 Commerce St., #3030
Nashville, TN 37203-3742
(615) 256-5141
Fax: (615) 256-6726
www.tnchamber.org
Texas
Texas Association of Business & Chambers of Commerce
1209 Nueces St.
Austin, TX 78701-1209
P.O. Box 2989
Austin, TX 78768-2989
(512) 477-6721
Fax: (512) 477-0836
www.tabcc.org
Utah
Utah State Chamber of Commerce
175 E. 400 South, #600
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-5090
Fax:(801) 328-5093
www.utahstatechamber.org
Vermont
Vermont Chamber of Commerce
751 Granger Road-Berlin
Barre, VT 05641
P.O. Box 37
Montpelier, VT 05601-0037
(802) 223-3443
Fax: (802) 223-4257
www.vtchamber.com
Virginia
Virginia Chamber of Commerce
9 S. 5th St.
Richmond, VA 23219-3890
(804) 644-1607
Fax: (804) 783-6112
www.vachamber.com
Washington
Association of Washington Business
1414 Cherry St. SE
Olympia, WA 98507
P.O. Box 658
Olympia, WA 98507
(360) 943-1600
Fax: (360) 943-5811
www.awb.org
West Virginia
West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
1624 Kanawha Blvd. E
Charleston, VA 25311
P.O. Box 2789
Charleston, WV 25330-2789
(304) 342-1115
Fax: (304) 342-1130
www.wvchamber.com
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce
501 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53703
P.O. Box 352
Madison, WI 53701-0352
(608) 258-3400
Fax: (608) 258-3413
www.wmc.org
Wyoming
Wyoming Business Council
214 W. 15th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82002-0240
(307) 777-2800
(800) 262-3425
Fax: (307) 777-2838
www.wyomingbusiness.org