A Guide to State Chambers of Commerce

Alabama

Business Council of Alabama

2 N. Jackson St.

Montgomery, AL 36104

P.O. Box 76

Montgomery, AL 36101-0076

(800) 665-9647; (334) 834-6000

Fax: (800) 221-8185; (334) 262-7371

www.bcatoday.org

Alaska

Alaska State Chamber of Commerce

217 Second St., #201

Juneau, AK 99801-1298

(907) 586-2323

Fax: (907) 463-5515

www.alaskachamber.com

Arizona

Arizona Chamber of Commerce

1221 E. Osborn Rd., #100

Phoenix, AZ 85014-5500

(602) 248-9172

(800) 498-6973

Fax: (602) 265-1262

www.azchamber.com

Arkansas

Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce

410 S. Cross St.

P.O. Box 3645

Little Rock, AR 72203-3645

(501) 374-9225

Fax: (501) 372-2722

http://www.arkansasstatechamber.com/



California

California Chamber of Commerce

1215 K St., #1400

Sacramento, CA 95814

P.O.Box 1736

Sacramento, CA 95812

(916) 444-6670

Fax: (916) 325-1272

www.calchamber.com

Colorado

Colorado Association of Commerce & Industry

1600 Broadway, #100

Denver, CO 80202-4935

(303) 831-7411

Fax: (303) 860-1439

www.cochamber.com

Connecticut

Connecticut Business & Industry Association

350 Church St.

Hartford, CT 06103-1126

(860) 244-1900

Fax: (860) 278-8562

www.cbia.com

Delaware

Delaware State Chamber of Commerce

1201 N. Orange St., #200

P.O. Box 671

Wilmington, DE 19899-0671

(302) 655-7221

(800) 292-9507

Fax: (302) 654-0691

www.dscc.com

Florida

Florida Chamber of Commerce

136 S. Bronough St.

P.O. Box 11309

Tallahassee, FL 32302-3309

(850) 521-1200

Fax: (850) 521-1219

www.flchamber.com

Georgia

Georgia Chamber of Commerce

235 Peachtree St., NE, #900

Atlanta, GA 30303-1402

(404) 223-2264

Fax: (404) 223-2290

www.gachamber.com

Hawaii

The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii

1132 Bishop St., #402

Honolulu, HI 96813

(808) 545-4300

Fax: (808) 545-4369

www.cochawaii.com

Idaho

Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry

225 N. 9th St., #230

Boise, ID 83702

P.O. Box 389

Boise, ID 83701-0389

(208) 343-1849

Fax: (208) 338-5623

www.iaci.org

Illinois

The Illinois State of Chamber of Commerce

311 S. Wacker Dr., #1500

Chicago, IL 60606

(312) 983-7100

Fax: (312) 983-7101

www.ilchamber.org

Indiana

Indiana Chamber of Commerce

115 W. Washington St., #850 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

(317) 264-3110

Fax: (317) 264-6855

www.indianachamber.com

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce

424 1st Avenue NE

Cedar Rapids IA 52401

(319) 398-5317

http://www.iowachamber.net/index.php

Kansas

Kansas Chamber of Commerce & Industry

835 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Topeka, KS 66612-1671

(785) 357-6321

Fax: (785) 357-4732

www.kansaschamber.org

Kentucky

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

464 Chenault Rd.

Frankfort, KY 40601

(502) 695-4700

Fax: (502) 695-6824

www.kychamber.com

Louisiana

Louisiana Association of Business & Industry

3113 Valley Creek Dr.

P.O. Box 80258

Baton Rouge, LA 70898-0258

(225) 928-5388

(888) 816-5224

Fax: (225) 929-6054

www.labi.org

Maine

Maine State Chamber of Commerce

7 University Dr.

Augusta, ME 04330

(207) 623-4568

Fax: (207) 622-7723

www.mainechamber.org

Maryland

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

60 West St., #100

Annapolis, MD 21401

(410) 269-0642

(301) 261-2858

Fax: (410) 269-5247

www.mdchamber.org

Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no state chamber but you can find city and county chambers here .

Michigan

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

600 S. Walnut St.

Lansing, MI 48933

(517) 371-2100

(800) 748-0266

Fax: (517) 371-7224

www.michamber.com

Minnesota

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce

400 Robert St. N., #1500

St. Paul, MN 55101

(800) 821-2230

(651) 292-4650

Fax: (651) 292-4656

www.mnchamber.com

Mississippi

Mississippi Economic Council

666 North St., #104

Jackson, MS 39202

P.O. Box 23276

Jackson, MS 39225-3276

(601) 969-0022

(800)748-7626 Fax: (601) 353-0247

www.msmec.com

Missouri

Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry

428 E. Capitol Ave

Jefferson City, MO 65102

P.O. Box 149

Jefferson City, MO 65102-0149

(573) 634-3511

Fax: (573) 634-8855

www.mochamber.org

Montana

Montana Chamber of Commerce

2030 11th Ave., #21

P.O. Box 1730

Helena, MT 59624-1730

(406) 442-2405

Fax: (406) 442-2409

www.montanachamber.com

Nebraska

Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry

1320 Lincoln Mall

P.O. Box 95128

Lincoln, NE 68509-5128

(402) 474-4422

Fax: (402) 474-5681

www.nechamber.com

Nevada

Nevada State Chamber of Commerce

P.O Box 3499

Reno, NV 89505-3499

(775) 686-3030

Fax: (775) 686-3038

http://www.nv.gov/nv_default4.aspx?id=268



New Hampshire

Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire

122 N. Main St.

Concord, NH 03301-4918

(603) 224-5388

Fax: (603) 224-2872

www.nhbia.org

New Jersey

New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce

216 W. State St.

Trenton, NJ 08608-1002

(609) 989-7888

Fax: (609) 695-1690

www.njchamber.com

New Mexico

Association of Commerce & Industry of New Mexico

2201 Buena Vista Dr. SE, #410

Albuquerque, NM 87106

P.O. Box 9706

Albuquerque, NM 87119-9706

(505) 842-0644

Fax: (505) 842-0734

www.aci.nm.org

New York

The Business Council of New York State Inc.

152 Washington Ave.

Albany, NY 12210-2203

(518) 465-7511

(800) 358-1202

Fax: (518) 465-4389

www.bcnys.org

North Carolina

North Carolina Citizens for Business & Industry

225 Hillsborough St., #460

Raleigh, NC 27602

P.O. Box 2508

Raleigh, NC 27602-2508

(919) 836-1400

Fax: (919) 836-1425

www.nccbi.org

North Dakota

Greater North Dakota Association/State Chamber of Commerce

2000 Schafer St.

P.O. Box 2639

Bismarck, ND 58502-2639

(701) 222-0929

(800) 382-1405

Fax: (701) 222-1611

http://www.ndchamber.com/



Ohio

Ohio Chamber of Commerce

230 E. Town St.

P.O. Box 15159

Columbus, OH 43215-0159

(614) 228-4201

(800) 622-1893

Fax: (614) 228-6403

www.ohiochamber.com

Oklahoma

The State Chamber/Oklahoma's Association of Business and Industry

330 NE 10th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73104-3220

(405) 235-3669

Fax: (405) 235-3670

www.okstatechamber.com

Oregon

Associate Oregon Industries

1149 Court St., N.E.

Salem, OR 97301-4030

(503) 588-0050

Fax: (503) 588-0052

www.aoi.org

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry

417 Walnut St.

Harrisburg, PA 17101-1902

(717) 255-3252

Fax: (717) 255-3298

www.pachamber.org

Rhode Island

Rhode Island has no state chamber but you can find city and county chambers here .

South Carolina

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce

1201 Main St., #1810

Columbia, South Carolina 29201-3254

(803) 799-4601

Fax: (803) 779-6043

www.scchamber.net

South Dakota

South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry

108 N. Euclid Ave.

P.O. Box 190

Pierre, SD 57501-0190

(605) 224-6161

Fax: (605) 224-7198

www.sdchamber.biz

Tennessee

Tennessee Association of Business

611 Commerce St., #3030

Nashville, TN 37203-3742

(615) 256-5141

Fax: (615) 256-6726

www.tnchamber.org

Texas

Texas Association of Business & Chambers of Commerce

1209 Nueces St.

Austin, TX 78701-1209

P.O. Box 2989

Austin, TX 78768-2989

(512) 477-6721

Fax: (512) 477-0836

www.tabcc.org

Utah

Utah State Chamber of Commerce

175 E. 400 South, #600

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

(801) 328-5090

Fax:(801) 328-5093

www.utahstatechamber.org

Vermont

Vermont Chamber of Commerce

751 Granger Road-Berlin

Barre, VT 05641

P.O. Box 37

Montpelier, VT 05601-0037

(802) 223-3443

Fax: (802) 223-4257

www.vtchamber.com

Virginia

Virginia Chamber of Commerce

9 S. 5th St.

Richmond, VA 23219-3890

(804) 644-1607

Fax: (804) 783-6112

www.vachamber.com

Washington

Association of Washington Business

1414 Cherry St. SE

Olympia, WA 98507

P.O. Box 658

Olympia, WA 98507

(360) 943-1600

Fax: (360) 943-5811

www.awb.org

West Virginia

West Virginia Chamber of Commerce

1624 Kanawha Blvd. E

Charleston, VA 25311

P.O. Box 2789

Charleston, WV 25330-2789

(304) 342-1115

Fax: (304) 342-1130

www.wvchamber.com

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce

501 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, WI 53703

P.O. Box 352

Madison, WI 53701-0352

(608) 258-3400

Fax: (608) 258-3413

www.wmc.org

Wyoming

Wyoming Business Council

214 W. 15th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0240

(307) 777-2800

(800) 262-3425

Fax: (307) 777-2838

www.wyomingbusiness.org