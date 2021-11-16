Another Distributor Recalls Onions Over Salmonella Concerns

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., a Wisconsin-based distributor, is voluntarily recalling onions as a multi-state salmonella outbreak continues. Alsum issued its recall announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which posted the statement on its website.

d3sign | Getty Images

The yellow, white and red onions in question were sourced from Keeler Family Farms, one of the suppliers tied to the salmonella oranienburg outbreak. The onions are imported from Mexico and so, per the notice, the recall only impacts onions labeled “Produce of Mexico.”

The FDA release noted that no illnesses have been reported in connection to onions marketed through Keeler Family Farms and “there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated.” The recall is being issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Alsum onions were delivered to retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania between July 13 and Aug. 18, according to the release.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority," said Alsum Farms & Produce COO Heidi Randall. “We advise consumers check their home pantries for any recalled product remaining to minimize even the slightest risk to public health.”

Over 800 illnesses and 157 hospitalizations have been linked to the ongoing salmonella outbreak, which is tied to onions. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and cramps in a healthy person, per the FDA, and can cause serious or even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people.