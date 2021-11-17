Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Reese's Thanksgiving Pie, Its Largest Peanut Butter Cup Ever, Sells Out in Hours

Social-media users had a lot to say, with some offering to taste test and others noting the pie's 7,680 calorie count. 

Those looking for a truly decadent holiday dessert found it in Reese's Thanksgiving Pie.

A press release reveals the pie is the brand's largest peanut butter cup of all time, clocking in at 3.25 pounds with a 9-inch diameter. 

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

The solid peanut-butter-and-chocolate creation was released on Monday and sold out in just hours, ABC News reports. Naturally, social-media users had a lot to say, with some offering to taste test and others noting the pie's 7,680 calorie count. 

Reese's says the pie contains 48 servings. 

The Hershey Company, which owns the Reese's brand, released just 3,000 of the pies, which were available on its website for $44.99 each. 

You might not be able to get your hands on a Reese's Thanksgiving Pie (for now, at least), but in the meantime, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with the brand's new seasonal treats, which include a peanut brittle Reese's peanut butter cup flavor and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Yardstick, a super-sized pack with 18 full-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup packs.

