Get 75 Percent off 2 TB of Cloud Storage With pCloud's Black Friday Promo

Need a place to keep your important work documents? Looking for storage for those cherished family photos? Spacious hard drives are the answer, especially if you spend most of your time at your computer. But if you tend to fill up hard drive space faster than you can purchase additional storage options with documents, photos, and videos, cloud storage may be a viable solution for you.

Instead of filling multiple, pricey drives, consider opting for cloud storage platform pCloud. It’s a subscription-based service that can help you store all the files you could possibly need. It takes all the guesswork out of having to find the most economical physical storage options and it streamlines the work that typically goes into finding the best hard drive solution.

You can opt for nominal fees depending on how much space you need. In addition to their regular subscription, pCloud offers a one-time payment that takes 65 percent off your annual price. Pay $175 for 500 GB or $350 for 2 TB. You're already getting a huge discount, but with pCloud's Black Friday sale, you'll save more.

Ready to make the switch from physical to cloud storage? Now’s a great time to do so. During their Black Friday sale, pCloud offers 75 percent off their lifetime subscriptions. You'll pay only $122 for 500 GB or $245 for 2 TB. This deal starts on November 19 and ends on November 28. Once you've signed up with your discount, you'll get every pCloud feature for the rest of your life. No charges, no additional payments -- you snagged the discount, and now you get to reap the benefits.

What is pCloud?

pCloud is a cloud storage platform that stores Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, images, videos, audio clips and other files. Once you've uploaded your files, you can access them anywhere. Pull up presentations on your laptop, listen to music on your smartphone or access pictures on your tablet. pCloud offers a wealth of features that make your experience quick and convenient.

This year, pCloud is offering a Black Friday promotion on their 500 GB and 2 TB lifetime plans. If you buy a plan during the promotional period, you'll get 75 percent off -- that's $122 for 500 GB and $245 for 2 TB. Note that this applies to the lifetime plans only, not the one-year subscription. Of course, when you buy a lifetime plan, you're getting a huge discount anyway.

The pCloud Black Friday promo starts on November 19 and ends on November 28. Take advantage of this deal to save money on a one-time payment. You'll never have to pay to use pCloud again -- and you'll save a lot of money while doing so.