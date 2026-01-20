For all its success, Costco remains a superstore stuck in time. The old-school checkouts and dated food court menus are unmistakably 1980s. That’s part of the charm, until a system becomes so outdated that it causes real problems.

Costco’s sheet cakes are iconic, with their tender layers and mousse filling at welcome Costco prices. But ordering one has always been a pain. Customers had to visit the warehouse, fill out a paper form by hand, and drop it into a slot box at least 48 hours before pickup, with no confirmation or tracking.

That frustration is ending. Costco is modernizing cake ordering, CEO Ron Vachris announced during a sales call. “We’ve got ordering cakes and deli trays online coming,” Vachris said. “Many of the things that we’ve heard from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state.”

