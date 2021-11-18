Jeff Bezos' $500,000 Charity Gala Donation Elicits an 'Audible Groan' From Star-Studded Audience

On Saturday, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos attended a charity gala in West Hollywood, where his donation to the cause wasn't met with the fanfare he might have hoped.

When the billionaire donated $500,000 to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and basic necessities, the gesture was met with an "audible groan" from the audience, an unnamed source told Page Six.

Donating half a million dollars would be considered an incredible act of generosity by most standards, but Bezos is the second-richest man in the world (outranked only by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk), and those attending the gala would have liked his donation to reflect that.

Bezos has an approximate net worth of $204 billion and makes around $142,667 per minute — meaning he made more in the span of five minutes than he donated to the cause.

The event also honored Vanessa Bryant with its Giving Tree Award for her longstanding support of the cause. Bryant's late husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, was also a benefactor of Baby2Baby.

Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was also in attendance, as were numerous celebrities, including Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Ciara, Nicole Richie and Mindy Kaling.

The billionaire's latest faux pas is one of many that have drawn the public's ire.

Bezos has been accused of mistreating Amazon workers and mishandling the company's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and he's also been criticized for spending billions on Blue Origin's space exploits instead of using the funds to address climate-change concerns on Earth.

