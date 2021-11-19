Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Become Your Business's IT Expert with This CompTIA Bundle

Learn cybersecurity, networking, and much more.

In the digital age, every business needs quality IT support. Unfortunately, that's not always easy or affordable to get. However, you can become your own IT manager fairly easily with The Premier All CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. It's just just $14.97 (reg. $174) during our Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Sale.

CompTIA is one of the world's top certifying bodies for IT managers and people interested in tech careers. The worldwide organization promotes industry growth, the development of a highly-skilled workforce, and a commitment to creating an innovative world. In this nine-course, 13-hour bundle, you'll get on certification track for some of the most popular CompTIA certifications, including A+ Core, Network+, Security+, Linux, and more.

The bundle is taught by KnowDirect, a global online education organization that helps people connect through knowledge.

In these courses, you'll learn the essentials of working with mobile devices, networking, operating systems, and more. You'll learn how to identify threats to network security and mitigate them effectively and provide operational, information, application, and infrastructure-level security. Additionally, you'll explore the best practices and practical applications of cybersecurity, test devices in new environments like the cloud, and learn Linux troubleshooting and diagnostics. By the end of the courses, you'll be prepared to ace 9 different CompTIA certification exams on your first attempt. Those exams are:

  • CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001)
  • CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002)
  • CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)
  • CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)
  • CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)
  • CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)
  • CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
  • CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)
  • CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

Become your business's own IT and security expert. For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to The Premier All CompTIA Certification Training Bundle for just $14.97 during our Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Sale. That's a huge discount from the normal $174 retail price.

