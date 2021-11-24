These Are The Top Ten Stock Holdings Of Julian Robertson

Julian Robertson is an investor and former hedge fund manager. Robertson helped pioneer the modern-day hedge fund industry, and thus, is often referred to as the "father of hedge funds." He founded Tiger Management in 1980, turning an initial investment of $8 million into more than $22 billion by the late 1990s. In 2000, Robertson closed the fund for outsiders, and now Tiger Management primarily manages Robertson's personal wealth. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock holdings of Julian Robertson.

Top Ten Stock Holdings Of Julian Robertson

We have used Tiger Management’s latest 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2021) to come up with the top 10 stock holdings of Julian Robertson. Following are the top ten stock holdings of Julian Robertson:

Qualcomm

Founded in 1985, this company develops, designs and sells digital telecommunications products and services. Robertson owns 163,500 shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), having a market value of more than $21 million and accounting for 3.90% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned Qualcomm shares since Q2 2019 and at an estimated average price of $91.21. Qualcomm shares are currently trading over $179, and are up over 18% YTD and over 25% in the last three months.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 2005, this company deals in air transportation and related services. Robertson owns 990,161 shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS), having a market value of more than $21 million and accounting for 4% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned VLRS shares since Q3 2015 and at an estimated average price of $9.88. VLRS shares are currently trading over $15, and are up over 26% YTD but are down over 17% in the last three months.

Micron Technology

Founded in 1978, this company offers innovative memory and storage solutions. Robertson owns 446,300 shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), having a market value of more than $31 million and accounting for 5.86% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned Micron Technology shares since Q2 2019 and at an estimated average price of $43.35. Micron Technology shares are currently trading over $85, and are up over 13% YTD and over 18% in the last three months.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segment. Robertson owns 12,390 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), having a market value of more than $33 million and accounting for 6.11% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned Alphabet shares since Q2 2014 and at an estimated average price of $979.39. Alphabet shares are currently trading over $2929, and are up over 66% YTD and over 3% in the last three months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Founded in 2009, this company deals in developing an immune medicine platform. Robertson owns over 1.1 million shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT), having a market value of more than $37 million and accounting for 7.02% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned Adaptive Biotechnologies shares since Q3 2019 and at an estimated average price of $30.90. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are currently trading over $27, and are down over 50% YTD and over 18% in the last three months.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004, it is a social technology company (formerly known as Facebook). Robertson owns 156,300 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), having a market value of more than $53 million and accounting for 9.82% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned Meta Platforms shares since Q4 2013 and at an estimated average price of $197.13. Meta Platforms shares are currently trading over $337, and are up over 20% YTD but are down over 7% in the last three months.

SLM

Founded in 1972, this company deals in the provision and administration of education loans. Robertson owns over 3.1 million shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), having a market value of more than $54 million and accounting for 10.17% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned SLM shares since Q1 2020 and at an estimated average price of $11.24. SLM shares are currently trading over $18, and are up over 50% YTD and over 1% in the last three months.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, this company develops and supports devices, software, services, and solutions. Robertson owns 200,500 shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of more than $56 million and accounting for 10.46% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned Microsoft shares since Q2 2016 and at an estimated average price of $123.25. Microsoft shares are currently trading over $336, and are up over 50% YTD and over 11% in the last three months.

Flywire

Founded in 2009, this company offers global payment and receivables solutions. Robertson owns over 1.4 million shares of Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW), having a market value of more than $61 million and accounting for 11.40% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned Flywire shares since Q2 2021 and at an estimated average price of $36.75. Flywire shares are currently trading over $37, and are down over 6% in the last three months.

Blackstone

Founded in 1985, this company offers investment and fund management services. Robertson owns 591,500 shares of Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX), having a market value of more than $68 million and accounting for 12.74% of Robertson’s portfolio. Robertson has owned Blackstone shares since Q1 2015 and at an estimated average price of $38.27. Blackstone shares are currently trading over $145, and are up over 120% year-to-date and over 23% in the last three months.