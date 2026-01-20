Emmy-nominated director Adam Bhala Lough had big plans for his AI documentary, but when OpenAI‘s Sam Altman kept avoiding his requests for an interview, he had to make alternative plans.

Lough traveled to India to hire a deepfake specialist who could build an AI version of Altman, complete with his face and voice. The resulting “Sam Bot” became the star of his film, Deepfaking Sam Altman.

The AI clone, programmed to speak like Altman, surprised everyone with its responses. It objected to being deleted and nearly took over directorial control before lawyers intervened, explaining AI-created works aren’t copyrightable. The documentary, which premiered at SXSW and hits theaters this month, explores how far AI can be pushed and if it can substitute for human creativity.

Read more