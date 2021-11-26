It’s Time For A Second Helping Of These Hot Stocks

Take Another Nibble Of These Three Hot Stocks

Now the holiday feasting is over it’s time to get back to business. With the New Year just around the corner, the business at hand is preparing for the coming year. The outlook for earnings growth is tepid and marred by inflation but not all companies are in the same positions. The three stocks on our list today have differing appeal but are all investments you can buy again and again when the timing is right, and there is at least one to suit every investor’s appetite as well.

Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com - MarketBeat

High-Yield Verizon Pulls Back To Support

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has been on our wish list for years and is a buy for many reasons. Not only is the company a bluechip provider of phone and Internet services it is on the leading edge of 5-G and high quality, high-yield dividend payer. At just under 5.0% with shares trading near $52 it is one of the safest high-yielding payouts we can think of and it comes with a positive outlook for dividend growth. The company is paying out less than 50% of its earrings with long-term earnings growth in the forecast so we are expecting dividend increases if not large ones. The company has been increasing the payout for the last 8 years but at a low single-digit CAGR.

Shares of Verizon are trading at the lowest level in over a year and showing signs of a bottom. The bottom is also seen in the indicators which are not only consistent with support but a high potential for reversal as well.



Nvidia Rockets Higher On Demand

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got a round of analysts upgrades following its latest earnings report that make us believe this rally could go to $500 or higher before the middle of next year. The company reported another record quarter driven by demand for gaming and data center chips that provide insulation from the soon-to-be-flooded auto-chip segment. At least 14 sell-side analysts came out with commentary and all included a price-target upgrade.

The Marketbeat.com consensus estimate is, notably, up 47% over the past 30 days (that’s right, 30 days) and the consensus is still only in-line with current price action. The high-price target of $400 assumes about 20% of upside in the stock and we think it will move higher. Shares of Nvidia hit a fresh all-time high in the wake of the report but have since pulled back. We see support holding at the $310 level and leading to higher prices after some consolidation.



Roblox Pulls Back After Record-Setting Rally

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are up substantially after its latest report as well, gaining more than 50% in a matter of weeks. Price action is pulling back to support now and presenting a buying opportunity for new money. The company is the current leader in the metaverse and we see it maintaining a position of dominance if not outright leadership for the foreseeable future. The latest deal for Roblox is with high-profile Nike which is going to build out a virtual Nike-world using the platform.

Not only are more analysts getting on board the Roblox train but they are pushing the stock price higher. The company has doubled the number of analysts over the past few months and the Marktebeat.com consensus is still trailing price action. The high price target of $150 assumes about 20% of upside, however, and the trend in sentiment is definitely bullish.

