How to Build a Self-Publishing Side Hustle on Amazon

When you get to a certain point in your entrepreneurial career, you can start to pivot toward thought leadership. A thought leader is someone who is seen as an expert in a particular field and is eager to share insight and information to help steer the conversations in that field. It's a mark of somebody who really knows their stuff, and can be a lucrative avenue to diversify your income.

If you're an expert on something, maybe it's time you start trying to build your niche as a thought leader. Self-publishing can be a great place to start and you can learn how to do it with The Amazon Kindle & E-Book Publishing Bundle. It's on sale for just $15 (reg. $800).

This four-course (rated as high as 4.9/5 stars) bundle includes training from established, self-published authors on Amazon Kindle KDP. Amazon has millions of customers searching for books online and offers a unique opportunity for any aspiring author to get a foothold in the market.

Here, you'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to publishing your ebook to the Amazon Kindle store, along with a step-by-step guide to using Canva to create an ebook cover for free. Additionally, you'll learn how to use free services like Audacity to create audiobooks, podcasts, and radio advertisements to support your ebook.

From there, you'll learn how to use AI tools to help you write more and amplify your message. With an AI tool, you can write up to 90 percent of your ebooks automatically by just inputting a few commands. Then, you'll learn how to search keywords on Google, Amazon, and Audible that will register with your readers and help expand your ebook's reach. Finally, you'll learn how to establish a complete publishing business so you can generate passive income and scale it quickly.

Start your thought leadership campaign today. For a limited time, you can get The Amazon Kindle & EBook Publishing Bundle for just $15.

