Elon Musk Speaks Out on New Twitter CEO

The social-media world went into a frenzy Monday after Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey announced that he would be stepping down from his role at the media company.

Upon his swift exit, Dorsey penned a letter to employees that he posted on his own Twitter account where he announced that he would be proceeded by Parag Agrawal, who has been with the company since 2011 and most recently served as Technology Chief since 2017.

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around,” Dorsey wrote. “He’s curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep.”

Agrawal’s appointment was met with little to no criticism, and many seemed to support Dorsey and his decision.

Among those was the ever-opinionated Elon Musk, who chimed in via response to a tweet by co-founder and CEO of financial-services software Stripe, Patrick Collison.

“Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India,” Collison said. “Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants.”

The Tesla CEO replied directly to Collison.

“USA benefits greatly from Indian talent,” Musk said excitedly, in his first comment on the leadership switch at Twitter.

Tesla itself has been known to tap into Indian talent, with former CFO Deepak Ahuja leaving in March 2019 and former CIO Jay Vijayan working at the company for four years before moving onward in January 2016.

Musk benefits greatly from the social-media platform, often being accused of manipulating stock and crypto markets with his quick-quipped tweets to his 65 million followers.

This summer, it was reported that the company was actively recruiting for leadership and high-level roles for its India division.

Tesla is expected to launch electric cars in India between the end of this year and 2023.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tesla was up a whopping 99.24% year over year.

