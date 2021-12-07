Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Amazon Outages Affecting Thousands of Customers on Netflix, Slack

Amazon Web Services is seeing widespread outages that are affecting a number of websites and programs.

By

Thousands faced outages today when Amazon Web Services glitched and went down on Tuesday afternoon.

picture alliance | Getty Images

The outages affected popular streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix as well as Amazon’s main e-commerce site, corporate messaging program Slack, crypto exchange Coinbase and stock site Robinhood.

The most recent update to the outages at the time of writing was at 12:34 PM PST, per the company’s Web Services status site where Amazon wrote that it was still seeing issues with selected websites.

Related: Amazon Accused of Massively Underreporting Covid Cases Contracted at Work

“The root cause of this issue is an impairment of several network devices. We continue to work toward mitigation, and are actively working on a number of different mitigation and resolution actions,” the statement read. “While we have observed some early signs of recovery, we do not have an ETA for full recovery.”

The outages are also impacting the use of Alexa and Ring devices.

This is a developing story.

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

More About News and Trends

Microsoft

Microsoft Seizes 42 Websites Used by China-Based Hacking Group to Carry Out Cyberattacks on US Organizations

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Instagram

Instagram Unveils Teen Safety Tools Ahead of CEO's Senate Testimony on App's Impact on Kids

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

News and Trends

NFT Buyers Drop $1.23 Million on Digital Land Next to Snoop Dogg's Virtual Mansion

Tai Saint-Louis

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Corporate Venturing

Ecuadorian superfood startup Livekuna signs alliance with Bimbo

Entrepreneur en Español
ent-o Insider

5 Tips for a More Effective DEI Recruiting Playbook

Lucas Miller

Lucas Miller

Microsoft

Microsoft Seizes 42 Websites Used by China-Based Hacking Group to Carry Out Cyberattacks on US Organizations

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More