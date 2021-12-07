Amazon Outages Affecting Thousands of Customers on Netflix, Slack

Thousands faced outages today when Amazon Web Services glitched and went down on Tuesday afternoon.

picture alliance | Getty Images

The outages affected popular streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix as well as Amazon’s main e-commerce site, corporate messaging program Slack, crypto exchange Coinbase and stock site Robinhood.

The most recent update to the outages at the time of writing was at 12:34 PM PST, per the company’s Web Services status site where Amazon wrote that it was still seeing issues with selected websites.

“The root cause of this issue is an impairment of several network devices. We continue to work toward mitigation, and are actively working on a number of different mitigation and resolution actions,” the statement read. “While we have observed some early signs of recovery, we do not have an ETA for full recovery.”

The outages are also impacting the use of Alexa and Ring devices.

This is a developing story.