Woman Fires Off Gunshots at Drive-Thru Because Her Order Was 'Taking Too Long'

There’s nothing more frustrating than being hungry and having your food take a long time to be ready.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

But one Ohio woman took hangry (when you become so hungry you turn angry, naturally) to a whole new level when she reportedly whipped out a gun at her local Wendy’s drive-thru while waiting for her order.

Not only that, but she allegedly fired off three gunshots during the incident which really just adds an entirely new meaning to “fresh beef.”

The suspect, Tia Taylor, was taken into custody by Euclid, Ohio police and charged with a felony weapons charge and a stay-away order to not return to the Wendy’s location in question. Her bond was set at $25,000.

That’s one expensive order!

“In my 26 years here, this is just one of the craziest things I can recall happening. This shooting could have led to any level of horrible outcomes,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser.

Thankfully, 37-year-old Taylor did not injure anyone in her rage though one bullet did hit the drive-thru sign.

“From our understanding, she was upset with her order. She felt it was taking too long and she had some choice words for the staff, letting them know her order better be right,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told Fox 8 News. “The manager heard her swearing at the staff members. He then told her she would not be served and to leave the lane. She was upset with that and she then fired three rounds. One hit the sign.”

Wendy’s has not yet publicly commented on the incident.